84°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sports

Henderson runner ‘ecstatic’ after running 1st Boston Marathon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 3:05 pm
 
Eddie Saiz trains for the Boston Marathon at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in ...
Eddie Saiz trains for the Boston Marathon at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It was pouring rain the final few miles. At that point, it was just about finishing for Eddie Saiz.

About knowing he had done it.

Saiz, a Henderson resident running in his first Boston Marathon on Monday, finished the course in 3:14:11.

He wanted to run a sub-3:10 or even a 3:05.

But nothing hid his joy after crossing the line.

“When they put that medal around my neck, I started to tear up,” said Saiz, 34. “All the pain I felt over four years of training was suddenly worth it. It was amazing. Very special.”

The qualifying standard for males under 35 is three hours.

Saiz had come within minutes three times since 2019, finally breaking through in April 2022 at Mount Charleston.

“I underestimated the hell out of the (Boston) course,” Saiz said. “I always thought training in the hills around Henderson was enough, but those Boston hills ate me up. These rolling hills would come at you every half-mile.”

The most famous of them is Heartbreak Hill between miles 20 and 21. It’s arguably the toughest stretch on the course given how far into the race it arrives. Saiz thought he had come to it earlier.

“I went up a hill and said, ‘That was Heartbreak Hill — that was easy,’” he said. “But I had misjudged the mileage and then saw a sign that said, ‘This is Heartbreak Hill — prepare yourself.’ Those are some of the mental challenges you face during the race.”

One thing is for sure — it won’t be his final trip over that famed 26 miles and 385 yards.

“I’m exhausted but elated and ecstatic,” Saiz said. “No question, I want to (run Boston) again. I’m a competitor, man. Now, I have some extra fuel to the fire to train even harder.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
2
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
3
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
4
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
5
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boston Bruins' Linus Ullmark (35) and Jeremy Swayman celebrate the team's win over the New Jers ...
RJ hockey experts predict Stanley Cup champion
RJ

Our intrepid Golden Knights writers — reporters Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen and columnist Ed Graney — predict which team will hoist the Stanley Cup.

More stories for you
Henderson man perseveres to qualify for Boston Marathon
Henderson man perseveres to qualify for Boston Marathon
Gonzaga’s Strawther ready to move on The Day After The Shot
Gonzaga’s Strawther ready to move on The Day After The Shot
March magic pushes San Diego State into national title game
March magic pushes San Diego State into national title game
Healthy Las Vegas golfer back in the swing on PGA Tour
Healthy Las Vegas golfer back in the swing on PGA Tour
Looking for cheap view of F1 race in Vegas? Forget the sidewalks
Looking for cheap view of F1 race in Vegas? Forget the sidewalks
Roller-coaster ride of a season ends with a thud for Arkansas
Roller-coaster ride of a season ends with a thud for Arkansas