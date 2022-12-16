Highlight-reel Bilka on track for bright future with US hockey

Left wing Hannah Bilka made her debut in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series on Thursday in Team USA’s 3-2 loss against Team Canada at the Dollar Loan Center.

United States' Hannah Bilka skates with the puck during the first period of a rivalry hockey game against Canada at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Hannah Bilka skates with the puck during the first period of a rivalry hockey game against Canada at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA hockey fans cheer at the start of the first period of a rivalry hockey game against Canada at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Jincy Dunne (19) tries to get the puck around Canada's Julia Gosling (88) during the first period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA hockey fans cheer at the start of the first period of a rivalry hockey game against Canada at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Alex Carpenter (25) skates with the puck during the first period of a rivalry hockey game against Canada at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Lee Stecklein (2) skates with the puck during the first period of a rivalry hockey game against Canada at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada's Jaime Bourbonnais (25) skates with the puck under pressure from United States' Amanda Kessel (28) during the first period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada's Jaime Bourbonnais (25) skates with the puck under pressure from United States' Hayley Scamurra (16) during the first period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) stops the puck against United States' Alex Carpenter (25) and Hilary Knight (21) during the first period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Tessa Janecke passes the puck during the first period of a rivalry hockey game against Canada at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The United States celebrates after scoring against Canada during the first period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Amanda Kessel (28) scores a goal past Canada goaltender Kristen Campbell on a pass from United States' Kendall Coyne Schofield (26) during the first period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Hayley Scamurra (16) battles for the puck against Canada during the first period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of team Canada huddle before a rivalry hockey game against United States at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) skates with the puck under pressure from the United States during the second period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada's Jamie Lee Rattray celebrates after scoring against the United States during the second period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada's Jamie Lee Rattray (47) gets the puck past United States goaltender Maddie Rooney (35) to score a goal during the second period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada celebrates after a goal against the United States during the second period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States goaltender Maddie Rooney (35) blocks the puck in front of traffic during the second period of a rivalry hockey game against Canada at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada's Blayre Turnbull (40) sends the puck past United States goaltender Maddie Rooney (35) to score during the second period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada's Blayre Turnbull celebrates her goal against United States goaltender Maddie Rooney during the second period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada celebrates a goal against the United States during the second period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada celebrates after defeating the United States in a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Hilary Knight (21) scores a goal against Canada goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) during the third period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Amanda Kessel looks on during the third period of a rivalry hockey game against Canada at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canada goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) blocks a shot from United States' Taylor Heise (27) during the third period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

There are a handful of women’s college hockey highlights that have found large audiences on the internet and social media in the past 15 months.

Hannah Bilka played a starring role in most of them.

Bilka, a senior left wing at Boston College, is one of the most exciting players at the college level thanks to her combination of quickness and creativity.

She made her debut in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series for the U.S. women’s national team Thursday in the Americans’ 3-2 loss against Team Canada at the Dollar Loan Center.

“I just try to take every moment in and not take it for granted,” Bilka said. “Every practice is so important because I get that only a few times a year. I really just try to take every practice in and get better.”

Bilka, 21, grew up in Coppell, Texas, outside of Dallas and followed her brother into the sport. After playing on boys teams until the age of 14, Bilka joined the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite team for tournaments to get exposure for college.

As a sophomore, she moved on to the famed Shattuck-St. Mary’s prep school in Faribault, Minnesota, and finished with 26 goals and 65 points in 46 games as a senior, earning a scholarship to Boston College.

“It’s challenging being that young,” Bilka said. “You kind of have to make the decision to take hockey really seriously. I think that’s where I made that switch to, ‘I want to take this to a high level.’”

Bilka earned WHCA National Rookie of the Year honors in 2019-20 after leading the Eagles in scoring and was a Hockey East First Team All-Star as a junior.

But it’s her highlight reels plays that have attracted the attention of the hockey world, most notably ESPN’s John Buccigross.

During a game against Maine on Oct. 23, 2021, Bilka torched a Black Bears defender with an outside-in toe drag and set up Boston College teammate Abby Newhook for an easy goal. Video of the play has more than 292,000 views on Twitter.

it was a bones day for Bilka. pic.twitter.com/i04bVKVlAV — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) October 23, 2021

Bilka’s coast-to-coast effort against Vermont in February has been viewed more than 185,000 times on Twitter, and her goal against Franklin Pierce in September, when she weaved through three defenders and knocked the puck in out of midair, has almost 98,000 views.

Hannah Bilka went 🌊coast-to-coast🌊 on this one pic.twitter.com/rrUjDnz06U — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) August 17, 2022

“She reminds me a lot of (Anaheim Ducks forward) Trevor Zegras, if I were compare her to a player on the men’s side,” Team USA coach John Wroblewski said. “In a class of players that is the best of what they do, she to me is elite at playmaking and one-on-one ability. We’re very excited about her future.”

Bilka played for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship and produced five goals and 12 points in seven games for the silver medalists.

She will finish her senior season at Boston College and is likely to become a mainstay on Team USA for the future.

Against Canada, Bilka skated on the third line with fellow collegians Taylor Heise (Minnesota) and winger Lacey Eden (Wisconsin) and nearly tied the game on a late power play, but her shot with 10 seconds left was turned aside.

Canada’s Sarah Nurse scored the winning goal on a tight-angle shot with 4:56 remaining after Team USA’s Hilary Knight tied the score at 2 on a breakaway at 6:21 of the third.

The loss was the first in four games in the series for Team USA. The teams play again Monday at Los Angeles and will meet twice more in Canada at later dates.

“As much as we’d like (Bilka) to be here and contributing every night and being a top point-getter, we do understand it’s a process with her and there’s a development path along the lines,” Wroblewski said. “There’s no pressure on her to go and produce right now. We want her to play well, we want her game to grow. It’s cliche, but getting better every day.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.