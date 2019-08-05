110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

Horse collapses, dies on track after Kentucky Downs Preview Day

The Associated Press
August 5, 2019 - 1:49 pm
 

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A race horse that ran in the Kentucky Downs Preview Day has died.

News outlets report a 7-year-old gelding named Sir Navigator collapsed twice Sunday after finishing fourth in the Preview Turf Sprint at Ellis Park in Henderson. The Henderson Gleaner reports the horse died while being treated on the track.

Chief State Veterinarian Bruce Howard says he thinks the death could have been caused by a heart attack, internal bleeding or heat. He says an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death.

Ellis Park spokesperson Jennie Rees says there are precautions in place to make sure horses are well enough to compete. The park’s General Manager Jeff Hall says if Sir Navigator had shown signs of any ailment, he wouldn’t have been allowed to run.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) completes drills during practice at Rebel Park, at ...
UNLV holds longest practice of training camp
By / RJ

UNLV had its longest football practice this training camp, going nearly 2½ hours on Monday morning at Rebel Park. They go into full pads Tuesday evening at Sam Boyd Stadium.

 
Oklahoma City edges Aviators, 7-6
RJ

Austin Barnes homered and knocked in three runs, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 victory Sunday night over the Aviators before a Pacific Coast League crowd of 8,470 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Las Vegas Knicks' Anthony Swift (5), left, looks to make a play under pressure from U.T.U. Gori ...
Desert Pines junior Anthony Swift turns potential into production
By / RJ

Swift sat out the high school season after transferring from Durango to Desert Pines, but returned to competitive basketball during the club season with the Las Vegas Knicks, with whom he reached the under-16 championship game Sunday in the Fantastic 40 at the Tarkanian Basketball Academy.

Chase Elliott celebrates his victory with his pit crew after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto r ...
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup race at again Watkins Glen
By John Kekis The Associated Press

Elliott, who started from the pole, led 80 of 90 laps around the speedy 2.45-mile layout to become the first repeat winner in nearly a decade.