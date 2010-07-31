HORSE RACING

TODAY AT DEL MAR

By Richard Eng

Post Time 2 p.m.

Race 1 – 1 1/16th miles (turf, rail at 7 feet), Purse $62,000, Optional claiming $62,500, 3-year-olds and up

Pleasure to Ride – Has the likely advantage of being lone early speed; has improved plenty for Ted West.

Worth Repeating – Just lost to the favorite in last; it was a decision that could have gone either way.

Long Shot – Megastar

Race 2 – 6 furlongs, Purse $50,000, Maiden special weights, 2-year-olds

Benergy – It only seems like Bob Baffert has won every baby race run so far; the man is loaded for next Derby trail.

Asno Del Caramelo – Trouble trip in last that even a novice could see; clean trip means he’ll be a bit closer.

Long Shot – Baby Tate

Race 3 – 1 mile (turf, rail at 7 feet), Purse $44,000, Claiming $40,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

Dextera – Spotted in the lowest class level of her career; Jim Cassidy barn has been sizzling hot with all starters.

Rule the Storm – Logical chalk should improve off the claim by Mike Mitchell; strictly the one to beat.

Long Shot – Prytania

Race 4 – 6 furlongs, Purse $24,000, Claiming $16,000, 4-year-olds and up

U.C. Merced Two – Claimed by Jeff Mullins, who finds himself a razor sharp claimer already; just has to maintain fitness.

Capt. Sparrow – Sharp run in last off the claim by Bill Spawr; if she improves one step she can easily win this.

Long Shot – Afleet Deal

Race 5 – 1 1/16th miles (turf, rail at 7 feet), Purse $57,000, Optional claiming $80,000, Fillies, 3-year-olds

Westwood Pride – Great turf record of two wins and seconds among 4 starts; tactical speed to sit a perfect trip.

Arte Viva – Broke her MSW in sharp fashion; taking the biggest class rise in racing facing winners for the first time.

Long Shot – Dreamed to Dream

Race 6 – 7 furlongs, $100,000 Fleet Treat, Cal-breds, Fillies, 3-year-olds

Excellent News – The light is finally on for this fine filly; Bob Baffert should have her ready to roll.

Camille C – Returns to Cal-breds and a gutsy third in open class; love the turn back in distance to this elongated sprint.

Long Shot – Thisoneforyou

Race 7 – 5 1/2 furlongs, Purse $50,000, Maiden special weights, Fillies, 2-year-olds

Cayanna – Lost to a good Baffert baby Alienation; also flattered when Pedaltothemedal won her next MSW start.

Hollywood Affair – Solid second last time while facing tougher open company; hugs the rail saving all the ground.

Long Shot – Faisca

Race 8 – 1 1/16th miles, $200,000 San Diego Handicap, 3-year-olds and up

Battle of Hastings – He is a grade 1 turfer trying synthetics for the first time; no one knows for sure how fast he’ll go.

Sangaree – Bob Baffert’s back-up as Richard’s Kid ran in the Cougar II on Saturday; may be ready to finally break through.

Long Shot – Isle of Giant’s

Race 9 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $15,000, Claiming $12,500, 3-year-olds and up

Areutrue – Pat Valenzuela won his first race in SoCal in two years yesterday; he’ll give you everything he’s got every ride.

Intothewild – Tepid chalk in a wide-open affair; my choices have parking lot posts, but there’s not much inside.

Long Shot – Lake Meza

Race 10 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $20,000, Maiden claiming $25,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

Real Obvious – Like the turn back in distance to this elongated sprint; her race two back was OK, can improve upon that.

Long Legged Lovely – Logical chalk in another wide-open affair; has faltered in last two, may need patient handling.

Long Shot – Seductionist

Best Bet – Excellent News (race 6)

Del Mar Friday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 16/6/$35.80; Long Shots, 8/1/$7.40; Best Bet, 1/0/$0

Del Mar Totals – 132/37/$253.80; Long Shots, 66/6/$63.60; Best Bets, 8/3/$17.60

SIMULCAST PICK OF THE DAY – #5 Chuckie’s Honor (6/1) in race 4 at Saratoga. For scoring purposes, we’ll make a hypothetical $2 win, place and show bet, $6 total. On Friday, Red River Aggie ran out at Ellis Park. Stats – 137/98/$748.40