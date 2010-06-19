HORSE RACING

TODAY AT HOLLYWOOD PARK

By Richard Eng

Post Time 1 p.m.

Race 1 – 1 1/16th miles (turf, rail at 15 feet) Purse $29,000, Claiming $25,000, 3-year-olds and up

Big Wig – Sharp win in this exact condition last time; he won like she has more in the gas tank too.

Concerto’s Thunder – Ran better than looked in last facing superior foes; big rider switch to Joel Rosario.

Long Shot – Victorian Prince

Race 2 – 6 furlongs, Purse $20,000, Maiden claiming $40,000, Cal-breds, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

Melon Up – Speedball taking the biggest class drop in racing from MSW to maiden claiming; beaten favorite in last.

Girlwithegoldhoof – Ground saving trip ahead for this beaten favorite too; was not disgraced when placed in last.

Long Shot – Skypirate

Race 3 – 1 mile (turf, rail at 15 feet), Purse $42,000, Maiden special weights, 3-year-olds and up

Uzziah – I know Humberto Ascanio, Bobby Frankel’s long-time assistant, can train; long overdue for a victory.

Royal F J – Logical chalk is 7-of-8 in the money finishes; caveat is he does not want to win despite a good set-up.

Long Shot – Royal Dream

Race 4 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $13,000, Claiming $12,500, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

So Hottie – Claimed by Melody Conlon who is 33 percent winners first out; adds blinkers on and Joe Talamo.

Celebration – Sliding down the claiming ladder to this career low price tag; need not be much to catch a piece.

Long Shot – Jinx

Race 5 – 6 furlongs (turf, rail at 15 feet), Purse $41,000, Maiden special weights, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

So Nice – Been away 2 months off a sharp second; the inside posts do have an advantage in Inglewood turf sprints.

Platinum Mine – Chalk starts a few posts wider than my top choice; Tyler Baze had choices and opted for Jeff Mullins.

Long Shot – Marrymeonemoretime

Race 6 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $19,000, Claiming $25,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

Meili – Smart move to drop into a claimer off a MSW win at GGF; Janet Armstong gives her filly a big chance to repeat.

Dish the Dirt – Logical chalk has a major caveat of no early speed; big class drop may be enough to overpower these.

Long Shot – Costa Marta

Race 7 – 1 mile (turf, rail at 15 feet), Purse $44,000, Allowance, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

Bran Jammas – Her last 2 starts in turf routes have been very good; explosive late kick for the stretch run.

El Nadia – Logical chalk gets Joel Rosario to replace the suspended Rafeal Bejarano; best stride will come late.

Long Shot – Always in Style

Race 8 – 1 1/16th miles, $100,000 Affirmed, 3-year-olds

Skipshot – Has been banging heads with toughies the last 2 starts; like the rail post to save ground, grinds it out late.

Golden Itiz – Tepid chalk in a difficult heat; being tested for class in first stakes start, exits a slow paced race.

Long Shot – Alphie’s Bet

Race 9 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $17,600, Maiden claiming $32,000, 3-year-olds and up

Honour Family – Claimed by Rafael Becerra and spotted nicely to graduate; his debut race was actually better.

Revitalization – Tepid chalk in another difficult heat; was well bet in last and hung around for a share.

Long Shot – Ministerfrommiami

Best Bet – So Hottie (race 4)

Hollywood Park Wednesday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 15/3/$15.00; Long Shots, 7/1/$11.20; Best Bet, 1/1/$5.20

Hollywood Park Totals – 626/175/$1,086.00; Long Shots, 306/33/$377.40; Best Bets, 38/22/$89.80

SIMULCAST PICK OF THE DAY – #3 Jackson Bend (2/1) in race 10 at Monmouth Park. For scoring purposes, we’ll make a hypothetical $2 win, place and show bet, $6 total. On Friday, Woodrunner ran out at Belmont Park. Stats – 112/80/$572.70