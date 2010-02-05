HORSE RACING

TODAY AT SANTA ANITA PARK

By Richard Eng

Post Time 1 p.m.

Race 1 – 7 furlongs, Purse $30,000, Claiming $32,000, 4-year-olds and up

Bad Boy – Small but select field is highly competitive; is in great form and loves the synthetic surfaces.

Self Insured – Tepid chalk in a tight fit; his back class suggests a repeat race is within his capabilities.

Long Shot – Nitro Active

Race 2 – 1 1/16th miles, Purse $48,000, Optional claiming $80,000, Fillies, 3-year-olds

Ellafitz – Ran well in stakes and SoCal debut; suspect Garrett Gomez may experiment by covering her up today.

Paleo – Tough test in U.S. debut when ran evenly in a minor stakes; like that Rafael Bejarano takes the call.

Long Shot – Fair Chase

Race 3 – 6 1/2 furlongs (turf, rail at 30 feet), Purse $48,000, Optional claiming $25,000, Cal-breds, Fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

Quid Non – Flyer that with the turf rail out 30 feet, this speedball will prove hard to catch; simple tactics for Mike Smith.

Princess Suances – Like the turn back in distance where she’ll be coming from off the pace; saves ground throughout.

Long Shot – Boehle

Race 4 – 1 1/16th miles, Purse $24,000, Starter allowance $40,000, 3-year-olds

Show the Flag – Can turn the tables on the favorite tonight; Rafael Bejarano saves ground and fires fast late.

Gilligan – Tepid chalk has already proven he’s not big on winning; might get it done, but at very short odds.

Long Shot – Worth a Punt

Race 5 – 7 furlongs, Purse $15,000, Maiden claiming $25,000, Fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

Teenage Dancer – Taking the biggest class drop in racing from MSW to maiden claiming; need not be much horse.

Secret Oath – Exits a key race in debut; Marty Jones has been incredibly hot, must respect all horses he sends out.

Long Shot – Sarabella Mia

Race 6 – 1 mile (turf, rail at 30 feet), Purse $45,000, Maiden special weights, Fillies, 3-year-olds

Warren’s Jitterbug – Been knocking at the door too long without graduating; is reunited with Rafael Bejarano.

Nicole H – Speedball will relish the turf rail out 30 feet; Alex Solis is not a send jockey, but he’ll need to be here.

Long Shot – Empire Spring

Race 7 – 1 1/4 miles, Purse $48,000, Optional claiming $40,000, 4-year-olds and up

Tamborim – Second start off a 2-month hiatus; gets class relief and has shown he can got a distance of ground.

Never – Marathon distance is a galloper’s race; Garrett Gomez will sit chilly and save something for the stretch run.

Long Shot – Mr. Hot Stuff

Race 8 – 6 furlongs, Purse $18,000, Maiden claiming $32,000, 3-year-olds

Sonofablur – Taking the biggest class drop in racing from MSW to maiden claiming; like Rafael Bejarano taking the call.

Dandy Dancer – Second start off a 6-month hiatus; cashed 4 paychecks last year, fast enough to get into the number.

Long Shot – Kim’s Leading Man

Best Bet – Sonofablur (race 8)

Santa Anita Wednesday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 15/5/$32.80; Long Shots, 7/1/$15.60; Best Bet, 1/0/$0

Santa Anita Totals – 427/112/$729.80; Long Shots, 213/34/$374.00; Best Bets, 26/10/$44.80

SIMULCAST PICK OF THE DAY – #7 Deuces Takem (2/1) in race 5 at Tampa Bay. For scoring purposes, we’ll make a hypothetical $2 win, place and show bet, $6 total. On Wednesday, Dr. W ran third at Aqueduct paying $3.80 to show. Stats – 25/17/$105.90