HORSE RACING

TODAY AT SANTA ANITA PARK

By Richard Eng

Post Time 1 p.m.

Race 1 – 1 mile, Purse $46,000, Maiden special weights, Cal-breds, 3-year-olds

Red Sun – Ran big in debut, just missing in final stride; Carla Gaines babies tend to improve in second career start.

Justdontcallmejeri – Finished nearly in a dead heat with the favorite; a repeat race will put him right there again.

Long Shot – Top Feeling

Race 2 – 1 1/4 miles (turf, rail at 30 feet), Purse $52,000, Allowance, Fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

Fire ‘n Brimstone – Reunited with Tyler Baze who seemed to ride her best; ground saving journey in a marathon distance.

Carnival Queen – The longer they run, the bigger advantage for Garrett Gomez; he’ll sit in arrears and time one run.

Long Shot – Darling Mambo

Race 3 – 1 mile, Purse $33,000, Maiden claiming $100,000, 3-year-olds

Fiery Rebel – Steve Knapp’s favorite manuever is to drop in class to win; his race two back would beat these.

Balfour Park – Showed sharp improvement in second career start for John Sadler; like that Gomez remains loyal.

Long Shot – Congaree Park

Race 4 – 1 1/16th miles, Purse $25,000, Starter allowance $40,000, Fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

Warren’s Dreaming – She has a lot of reasons to improve off a poor last start; reunited with Garrett Gomez.

If Not for You – Was closing fast, but too late, in last; runs a perfect style for Bejarano, mid-pack rally machine.

Long Shot – A Sassy Fusaichi

Race 5 – 1 1/16th miles, Purse $19,000, Maiden claiming $32,000, Fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

Kathy’s Garden – Taking the biggest class drop in racing from MSW to maiden claiming; will be grinding late.

Ellie L. – Another taking the big class drop from MSW to maiden claiming; Joel Rosario had choices, lands here.

Long Shot – Lil Legal Linda

Race 6 – 6 furlongs, Purse $21,000, Claiming $20,000, Fillies, 3-year-olds

Shelbydell – This looks like a Jeff Mullins drop down special; high speed in a much easier task tonight.

Thelma Rose – Dead late closer will hope for a fast pace and meltdown up front; ground saving trip for Bejarano.

Long Shot – Glow Girl Go

Race 7 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $39,000, Claiming $50,000, Fillies, 3-year-olds

Sorry Baby – Won in this condition two races ago; tactical speed to sit a perfect trip and grind it out late.

Stretchinthelimits – Tepid chalk in an open race; best thing going for her is Rafael Bejarano and Mike Mitchell.

Long Shot – Got Tobe Rio

Race 8 – 1 1/16th miles, Purse $19,000, Maiden claiming $32,000, Fillies, 3-year-olds

Secret Limit – This is the kind of race Chantal Sutherland nurses run out of a bad horse; she’ll be in the mix.

Sweetwaterwind – Career best run in last, maybe she’s ready to graduate, finally; all will be staggering late.

Long Shot – Octoberfest

Best Bet – Shelbydell (race 6)

Santa Anita Sunday- Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 16/2/$16.80; Long Shots, 8/2/$20.40; Best Bet, 1/0/$0

Santa Anita Totals – 396/98/$667.60; Long Shots, 199/32/$362.20; Best Bets, 24/9/$39.40