How to get tickets for Raiders-Knights charity softball game

The Raiders’ Thayer Munford Jr., left, tags out Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill duri ...
The Raiders’ Thayer Munford Jr., left, tags out Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders punter A.J. Cole makes a show of reaching home plate to score during the annual Battle ...
Raiders punter A.J. Cole makes a show of reaching home plate to score during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill celebrates after scoring during the annual Battle for Vegas ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill celebrates after scoring during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
May 19, 2025 - 9:46 am
 

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel and Raiders record-setting tight end Brock Bowers will lead their teams in the sixth annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game, scheduled for 8 p.m. July 12 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Ticket prices start at $35 and will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Ticketmaster.com.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the Home Run Derby, sponsored by the Athletics, begins at 7 p.m. A flyover is planned with special appearances by mascots Chance, Spruce the Goose, Aviator, and others. The event concludes with a post-game fireworks display.

The event, launched in 2019, has raised over $1 million for deserving nonprofits. Proceeds from this year’s Battle for Vegas will once again be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with beneficiary charities to be named later.

For more information about group tickets, suites or sponsorship opportunities, contact James Sullivan at james@lasvegasagency.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

