BASKETBALL

Iverson, Nash, Duncan receive starting nods in All-Star Game

Guard Allen Iverson has been voted to start in the NBA All-Star Game, and guard Steve Nash and forward Tim Duncan made late moves to claim starting spots for the Western Conference.

Nash passed the inactive Tracy McGrady as the second guard, and Duncan rallied past Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki.

LeBron James was the leading vote-getter for the Feb. 14 game at the new Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, becoming the first player to get at least 2.5 million votes three times.

Joining James and Iverson as East starters were Miami guard Dwyane Wade, Orlando center Dwight Howard and Boston forward Kevin Garnett.

Lakers guard Kobe Bryant was picked in the West, along with Phoenix center Amare Stoudemire and Denver forward Carmelo Anthony.

Also: The owners of the Oklahoma City Thunder, formerly the Seattle SuperSonics, have agreed to pay former Sonics season-ticket holders $1.6 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.

Boston Celtics forward Glen Davis has been fined $25,000 for using inappropriate language at a fan.

The Pac-10 has reprimanded Southern California women’s basketball coach Michael Cooper for a profane postgame comment about archrival UCLA.

GOLF

Bob Hope Classic washed out by major California rainstorm

Heavy rains forced the postponement of the second round of the Bob Hope Classic in La Quinta, Calif., wiping out a day of competition at the tournament for the first time in 30 years.

The latest wave of Southern California’s major rainstorms hit the Palm Springs area Wednesday afternoon and scarcely let up Thursday morning, with water pooling on greens and fairways. The area has received 2 inches of rain this week — a rarity in the deserts east of Los Angeles.

The ducks loved it, but the players had no chance. With better weather in the forecast for today and the weekend, tournament organizers quickly decided to scrap Thursday’s play.

The Hope Classic is the PGA Tour’s only five-day, four-course event, giving the tournament extra time to make up Thursday’s lost round. The tournament hadn’t been interrupted by rain since the first round of the 1980 tournament.

MISCELLANEOUS

Italian television station offers Beckham apology for prank

An Italian TV channel has apologized for a prank in which a female presenter attempted to grab David Beckham between the legs.

The AC Milan midfielder was angered when Elena Di Cioccio, who fronts the popular show "Le Iene (The Hyenas)" on Italia Uno, made her move while the soccer player was being interviewed by another person Wednesday. Security immediately hustled Beckham into a nearby hotel.

Also: Former UNLV boxer Henry Namauu looks to avenge the first loss of his professional career when he faces cruiserweight Erick Vega in the six-round main event of Crown Boxing’s card tonight at The Orleans.

Namauu (4-3, three knockouts) was defeated by Vega in his debut Feb. 9, 2008, in Laughlin when Vega (8-4, six KOs) posted a first-round TKO. The first bell is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The judge in Mike Leach’s lawsuit against Texas Tech has ordered the sides to try to work out a resolution.

State District Judge William Sowder ordered Leach, Texas Tech and their attorneys to complete mediation by Feb. 5. He also placed gag order on the talks.

East Carolina will turn to former Texas Tech assistant and alumnus Ruffin McNeill to replace Skip Holtz as football coach.

The UNLV men’s swim team is ranked 22nd in the CSCAA/Collegeswimming.com Top 25 Coaches’ Poll. The ranking is the second highest in school history.

North Dakota higher education officials voted to delay a decision on retiring the University of North Dakota’s nickname and Indian head logo.

The board voted 5-3 in favor of the delay so the state can find out if it can speed up an appeal to the state Supreme Court by some Spirit Lake Sioux members who sued to keep the moniker and symbol.