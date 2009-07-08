BASKETBALL

Kidd agrees to deal to remain with Mavericks

Jason Kidd isn’t going anywhere.

The free agent point guard agreed Monday to sign a three-year contract for more than $25 million to remain with Dirk Nowitzki and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks. The New York Knicks were among Kidd’s suitors.

“We are excited that JKidd and the Mavs have reached an agreement to have Jason return to the Mavs,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said via e-mail on Monday. “We look forward to him continuing to take a major role with the team.”

With the contract, the 37-year-old Kidd could end his career in Dallas, which is where he started in 1994.

Also: Dwyane Wade will remain in Miami on one condition: He wants the Heat to become a championship contender again, the quicker the better.

Otherwise, he might need moving trucks next summer.

The reigning NBA scoring champion, who can opt out of his Heat contract after the 2009-10 season, said that simply getting to the playoffs “is not enough” to satisfy him anymore, and that his long-term commitment to Miami hinges entirely on the franchise getting back into the mix for the title trophy he hoisted just three years ago.

Charlie Villanueva posted a message on his Twitter account, informing his followers he will sign with the Detroit Pistons.

He and Ben Gordon agreed to five-year contracts with the Pistons, for at least $35 million and $50 million, respectively. a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press last week.

HOCKEY

Pronger eyes long-term extension with Flyers

Chris Pronger expects to help Philadelphia win a Stanley Cup this season and beyond.

Working out a contract extension with Philadelphia before the potential free agent plays his first game with the Flyers is already a priority for the former NHL Most Valuable Player.

The Flyers are putting their win-now hopes in the hands of an aging and antagonistic defenseman acquired in a blockbuster, draft-day trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

Also: Alex Kovalev signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Ottawa Senators, leaving the rival Montreal Canadiens after parts of five seasons.

Kovalev, a 16-season NHL veteran, led Montreal with 26 goals and 65 points last season. He failed to reach a new deal before the free-agent season opened last Wednesday.

The New York Rangers agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.25 million deal with Chris Higgins, a restricted free agent acquired last week in a six-player trade that sent Scott Gomez to the Montreal Canadiens.

Forward Ville Leino signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings as general manager Ken Holland attempted to re-sign fellow forward Jiri Hudler.

Detroit lost free agent forwards Marian Hossa and Tomas Kopecky to the Chicago Blackhawks last week, and forward Mikael Samuelsson left for Vancouver in free agency.

The San Jose Sharks re-signed restricted free agent forward Ryane Clowe to a four-year contract Monday, locking up a player for the immediate future who’s coming off a career season.

The 26-year-old Clowe recorded career bests of 22 goals, 30 assists and 52 points this season.

Former Anaheim Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin signed a three-year contract with the Toronto.

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR seeks reversal of Mayfield injunction

NASCAR asked a federal judge to reverse the ruling that lifted driver Jeremy Mayfield’s indefinite suspension for failing a random drug test.

The motion filed in U.S. District Court asked Judge Graham Mullen to reverse the injunction he issued last Wednesday that cleared Mayfield to return to competition. NASCAR also filed notice of its intent to appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va.

Mayfield was suspended May 9 for a positive drug test, and NASCAR has identified the substance as methamphetamine.

Despite his reinstatement, Mayfield did not attempt to qualify for Saturday night’s event at Daytona International Speedway, and he is not on the preliminary entry list for this weekend’s race at Chicago.

SPORTS AND THE LAW

Ex-boxer Tapia jailed for violating parole

Former five-time world champion boxer Johnny Tapia is behind bars again.

The New Mexico Department of Corrections says Tapia was taken into custody and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque after violating the terms of his parole by traveling to Red River last weekend without permission from his parole officer. He also entered a bar while in Red River and was involved in some type of verbal confrontation, both violations of his parole.

The boxer was placed on a year of parole in May after a judge determined that he had violated the terms of an earlier release.

Also: Former figure skating champion Nicole Bobek was charged in Jersey City, N.J., with being part of a drug ring.

The 31-year-old Bobek was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The man accused of killing an Iowa high school football coach has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Mark Becker, 24, pleaded not guilty in a written plea on Thursday to charges that he shot his former coach, Ed Thomas, on June 24 in front of about 20 students in a weight room at Aplington-Parkersburg High School in northeast Iowa.

MISCELLANEOUS

Roddick withdraws from Davis Cup match

Wimbledon runner-up Andy Roddick withdrew from the U.S. Davis Cup team’s quarterfinal at Croatia, citing a right hip flexor injury.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Roddick wouldn’t participate in this week’s Davis Cup matches because he was hurt during his loss a day earlier to Roger Federer at the All England Club — a match that finished 16-14 in the longest fifth set in Grand Slam final history.

Roddick slipped and tumbled to the grass in the eighth game of the fourth set Sunday.

Also: Six weeks after Phil Mickelson announced his wife had breast cancer, his mother was diagnosed with the disease and is to have surgery later this week.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Mary Mickelson discovered she had breast cancer last week. She is to have surgery Friday at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, the same hospital where Mickelson’s wife, Amy, had surgery last week.

A meeting last week of more than a dozen players resulted in a letter sent to the LPGA Tour’s board urging that commissioner Carolyn Bivens resign, according to a published report.

Among those at the meeting last week in Toledo, Ohio, were Lorena Ochoa, Paula Creamer, Cristie Kerr, Morgan Pressel and Natalie Gulbis.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a rapturous welcome from 80,000 Real Madrid fans, an outpouring so exuberant the soccer star had to be hustled away when spectators leaped barriers and took the field.

Ronaldo, who joined the famed club following his record transfer from Manchester United, appeared before the capacity crowd at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid wearing the same No. 9 jersey worn by Real Madrid great Alfredo di Stefano.

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Lou Creekmur, who starred on the Detroit Lions’ three NFL championship teams of the 1950s, has died. He was 82.