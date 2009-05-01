OLYMPICS

Track gold medalist among nabbed dopers

The gold medalist in one of track and field’s glamour races and a silver winner in cycling were among six athletes from the Beijing Games nabbed for blood doping in the latest Olympic drug scandal.

National sports bodies in Bahrain and Italy confirmed that 1,500-meter champion Rashid Ramzi and road race medalist Davide Rebellin turned up positive for the new blood-boosting drug CERA in retests of their samples.

If their backup “B” samples also come back positive, the athletes face being disqualified, stripped of medals and banned from the next Olympics.

Also: Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt was in a car crash Wednesday in Jamaica, but police and his manager said he was not seriously injured.

Bolt was apparently speeding on a rain-slicked highway when he lost control of his BMW M3 and it went off the road, police Sgt. David Sheriff told The Associated Press. Sheriff was the first officer to arrive at the scene in St. Catherine parish and found the car heavily damaged.

Bolt and an unidentified female passenger were taken to a hospital, though neither was seriously hurt, Sheriff said.

The track star’s manager, Norman Peart, said Bolt sustained nothing more than scratches from thorn bushes when he stepped out of the car on the side of the road.

MISCELLANEOUS

Steelers star arraigned on marijuana charge

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Santonio Holmes was arraigned on a misdemeanor marijuana charge stemming from an Oct. 23 traffic stop in Pittsburgh.

Holmes’ attorney, Robert DelGreco Jr., appeared at the brief hearing, where charges were formally presented. Holmes did not appear, nor was he required to.

No trial date has been set on the recent charge, but a pretrial conference was scheduled for May 22 in Allegheny County Court.

Also: The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have re-signed linebacker Freddy Keiaho, a two-year starter who was an unrestricted free agent. The Indianapolis Star reported that Keiaho’s agent confirmed the signing but would not disclose terms of the deal.

The UNLV baseball team lost to Cal State Northridge 8-2 at Wilson Stadium.

The Rebels (23-22) allowed four runs in the second inning and four more in the seventh.

Sophomore guard Zane Johnson has decided to transfer from Arizona. The 6-foot-5-inch Johnson played in 33 games for the Wildcats last season, averaging 4.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 19.1 minutes. He started 13 games.

Defending champion Manchester United defeated Arsenal 1-0 in Manchester, England, in the first leg of an all-English European Champions League semifinal, getting an 18th-minute goal from defender John O’Shea.

Lance Armstrong finished eighth in the opening stage of the Tour of the Gila in Mogollon, N.M., his first race since breaking his collarbone in a crash in Spain last month. Teammate Levi Leipheimer won the 94-mile stage.

Fourth-ranked Andy Murray lost for only the fourth time this year, upset by Argentine qualifier Juan Monaco 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in his opener at the Rome Masters.

The United States blew a three-goal lead in the third period and lost 6-5 in overtime to Sweden at the ice hockey world championship in Bern, Switzerland.

However, a single point was enough for the Americans to win Group C and advance to the second round.

There will be no racing today at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif., because of a lack of entries.