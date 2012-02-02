BASEBALL

Lannan, Nationals first to enter arbitration

Pitcher John Lannan and the Washington Nationals argued baseball’s first salary arbitration case of the year.

The left-hander asked for a raise from $2.75 million to $5.7 million during a hearing Wednesday before a three-person panel in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Nationals argued he should be paid $5 million.

A decision by arbitrators Robert Herzog, Elizabeth Neumeier and John Skonier is expected today.

Lannan was 10-13 with a 3.70 ERA in 33 starts last season.

Twenty-four players remain in arbitration, with hearings scheduled through Feb. 17.

Players won two of three hearings last year. Teams have a 286-212 edge since the process started in 1974.

Also: Reliever Francisco Cordero and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $4.5 million, one-year contract.

The 36-year-old right-hander was 5-3 with a 2.45 ERA and 37 saves in 43 chances for Cincinnati last season, reaching 30 saves for the seventh time. He held batters to a .198 average, the lowest of his career.

Carlos Guillen is returning to Seattle after agreeing to a minor league contract with the Mariners.

The 36-year-old spent the past eight seasons in Detroit, where he was a three-time All-Star and hit .308. Guillen played five positions with the Tigers: left field, third base, shortstop, second base and first base.

Guillen started his career with the Mariners from 1998 to 2003, playing in 488 games in Seattle.

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed reliever Juan Cruz to a minor league contract and will invite him to spring training.

The 33-year-old right-hander went 5-0 with a 3.88 ERA in 56 relief appearances with Tampa Bay last season.

Prosecutors said criminal charges will not be filed against Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman James Loney, who was arrested Nov. 14 on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Los Angeles City attorney’s office spokesman Frank Mateljan said it was determined there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a case against Loney.

MISCELLANEOUS

Wranglers host Aces

in key three-game series

The Wranglers (28-13-4, 60 points) will host the defending ECHL champion Alaska Aces (31-9-6, 68) at 7:05 p.m. today through Saturday in a three-game series at Orleans Arena between the league’s top two teams.

Pacific Division-leading Las Vegas is paced by left wing Eric Lampe, who leads the ECHL in goals (34) and points (58) but is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Mountain Division-leading Alaska is led by reigning ECHL Most Valuable Player Wes Goldie, who is fifth in the league in points with 47 (25 goals, 22 assists), and Dan Kissel, who is sixth with 46 points (24-22).

Aces goalie Gerald Coleman (17-4-2) leads the league in goals-against average (1.80), and teammate Adam Courchaine (14-5-4) is tied for fourth with a 2.19 GAA.

Wranglers goalie Joe Fallon (23-7-4) leads the ECHL in games played (37) and minutes played (2,127), and he is seventh in GAA (2.48).

Also: UNLV’s tennis programs earned a pair of Mountain West Conference honors, with Alex Bull named men’s player of the week and Lucia Batta tabbed co-women’s player of the week.

Bull, a senior from London, went 2-1 in singles play, and Batta, a sophomore from Budapest, Hungary, went a combined 3-0 in singles and doubles against players from No. 7 California and No. 32 San Diego.

Both players competed in the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Berkeley, Calif.