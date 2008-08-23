GOLF

Locals Exber, Marsh lose in U.S. Amateur

Brady Exber of Las Vegas and Kevin Marsh of Henderson lost Thursday on the second day of match play at the U.S. Amateur in Pinehurst, N.C.

Exber, at 52 the oldest player in the field, lost 4 and 3 to Patrick Reed of Augusta, Ga., in the round of 32. Marsh beat Nick Taylor of Canada 2 and 1 in the round of 32, then lost in the round of 16 to Graham Hall of Canada, 5 and 4.

Danny Lee, the world’s top-ranked amateur at age 18, cruised past both of his opponents and moved within three victories of supplanting Tiger Woods as the youngest champion in U.S. Amateur history.

The quarterfinals will be contested today.

Also: Hunter Mahan opened with an unlikely eagle after spinning in a sand wedge from 98 yards and never let up, shooting a 9-under-par 62 to take the first-round lead at The Barclays in the FedEx Cup playoff opener in Paramus, N.J.

Mahan took a four-stroke lead with a round that included eight birdies.

England’s Paul Casey shot a 66, and Bo Van Pelt, Kevin Streelman, Mathew Goggin, former UNLV standout Charley Hoffman and Dudley Hart had 67s.

Rolf Muntz birdied three straight holes to start the back nine and shot a bogey-free 6-under-par 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the KLM Open in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Denmark’s Soren Hansen overcame a double bogey 6 at No. 9 with four birdies on the back to shoot 65 and share second with John Bickerton.

MISCELLANEOUS

NBC to follow Phelps to other swim events

Trying to keep the Michael Phelps glow, NBC has agreed to televise next year’s World Swimming Championships from Rome along with the 2010 and 2011 national swimming championships.

The deal is NBC’s latest attempt to ride the wake of the Olympic golden boy’s race to history. In large part because of Phelps’ successful attempt to win eight gold medals in Beijing, NBC Universal’s Olympic telecasts have been a ratings success.

Phelps, who has said he plans to continue competitive swimming, also has made clear his desire to make the U.S. team and be in Rome. He said his mother told him she wants to go to Rome.

Also: Bryce Jordan homered and his brother Beau had an RBI double to back up starter Kennon Fontenot’s 11-strikeout night as Lake Charles, La., advanced to the U.S. finals of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., with a 6-1 win over Tampa, Fla.

Little League’s Saturday semifinals are now set: Waipahu, Hawaii, and Louisiana will square off in the U.S. final, and two unbeaten teams, Tokyo and Matamoros, Mexico, will play for the international title. Mexico advanced with a 5-2 win over Maracaibo, Venezuela.

The semifinal winners will play Sunday for the World Series crown.

Big Brown is heading back to the grass in preparation for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner will run in the Monmouth Stakes on Sept. 13, his first start on grass since breaking his maiden at Saratoga last year.

Big Brown co-owner Michael Iavarone said the 1 1-8-mile race will serve as the final tuneup for the 3-year-old colt before the Classic, which will take place on a synthetic surface at Santa Anita on Oct. 25.

The Miami Heat re-signed forward Dorell Wright.

The Heat tendered the restricted free agent an offer sheet months ago, but the sides didn’t reach a deal until Thursday.

Wright has played all four of his NBA seasons with Miami. He appeared in 44 games last season, missing time with a knee injury. But it was still Wright’s best season, as he averaged a career-high eight points and five rebounds.