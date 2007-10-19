COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Las Vegas Bowl reaches sellout for third time

The 16th annual Las Vegas Bowl has already sold out, more than two months in advance of the game.

The Dec. 22 game will pit the top-ranked Mountain West Conference team with the fourth- or fifth-place team from the Pacific-10.

It’s the third sellout of the game. Last year, fans packed Sam Boyd Stadium to see Brigham Young defeat Oregon, 38-8.

The bowl will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Also: Coach Dave Wannstedt will not be on the sideline for Pittsburgh’s game against No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday after tearing his left Achilles’ tendon.

He had surgery Tuesday, several hours after he was hurt. He also had arthroscopic knee surgery and won’t be able to walk on his own for at least a week.

Wannstedt will coach from the press box, switching places with offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh.

Arizona State rushing leader Ryan Torain will miss the rest of the season because of a toe injury.

Sun Devils coach Dennis Erickson said the senior has either a dislocated or broken big toe, possibly both. Torain was hurt in the first quarter of the No. 12 Sun Devils’ victory over Washington on Saturday.

Torain had started six of the seven games for the unbeaten Sun Devils, rushing for 553 yards and five touchdowns.

Suspended Penn State tailback Austin Scott pleaded not guilty in Bellefonte, Pa., and was ordered to stand trial on felony rape and sexual-assault charges.

The accuser, a fellow Penn State student, testified that she and Scott had met once before and had been text messaging each other before getting together at a bar. The rape allegedly occurred in the early morning hours on Oct. 5 at Scott’s on-campus apartment.

Brigham Young offensive lineman Ray Feinga was suspended for one game for violating undisclosed team rules.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a brief release that Feinga, who has started five of six games this season at left guard, will sit out Saturday when the Cougars host Eastern Washington.

TENNIS

Nadal wins opening match at Madrid event

Rafael Nadal showed no signs of the bum knees that hampered him earlier this year, beating Marcos Baghdatis 6-4, 6-4 in his opening match at the Madrid Masters in Madrid, Spain.

The second-ranked Spaniard hadn’t played since the U.S. Open because of knee injuries.

Nadal, the 2005 champion, will face Andy Murray in the third round.

Eight seeded players lost, one day after two others also fell out.

Also: Amelie Mauresmo was upset by Alona Bondarenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the Zurich Open in Zurich, Switzerland.

Mauresmo dominated early, taking a 3-1 lead in the first set, but last year’s Australian Open and Wimbledon champion fell apart after being broken at 4-4 in the second.

UNLV went 7-4 in singles during the first two rounds of the ITA Mountain Region Men’s Tennis Championships at the Darling Tennis Center.

The Rebels, who also split two first-round doubles matches, were led by Elliot Wronski and Wesley Burrows, who both won matches after first-round byes, and David Campbell, who won twice.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Notre Dame forward to miss start of season

Notre Dame forward Luke Harangody, a Big East all-rookie team selection last season, tore a ligament in his right thumb and could miss the first six games of the season.