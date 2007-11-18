GOLF

Sorenstam fails to win for first time since ’94

Annika Sorenstam’s worst year since she was a rookie offered one last hope Friday in the ADT Championship when she was among three players desperate to claim the last two spots in the chase for $1 million.

Considering how her season has gone, she might have seen this coming.

Sorenstam hit a quick hook with a 5-iron into the face of a bunker, blasted over the green and was eliminated in a 3-for-2 playoff at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla., ending her year without a victory for the first time since 1994.

“I’ll get over it,” she said tersely. “I’ll be back.”

Just not for the weekend, where the 16 players who advanced today will start the third round with their scores wiped clean.

Ai Miyazato of Japan saved par with a 7-foot putt on the 17th hole in the playoff, and two-putted from 35 feet on the 18th hole for par to secure one spot. The other went to Henderson resident Natalie Gulbis, who also had pars on the two playoff holes.

Mi Hyun Kim had a 2-under 70 and finished atop the leaderboard at 7-under 137, one shot better than Kraft Nabisco champion Morgan Pressel.

Also: Ronnie Black shot a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead over Joel Kribel after the second round of the Callaway Golf Pebble Beach Invitational in Pebble Beach, Calif. Black is at 10-under 134.

HOCKEY

Wranglers shut out Condors, move to 9-2

Peter Ferarro and Bruce Mulherin each scored a goal and had an assist, and goalie Daniel Manzato turned away 38 shots as the Wranglers beat the Bakersfield Condors 4-0 in an ECHL game in Bakersfield, Calif.

Adam Cracknell tallied two goals to raise his season total to 10 as Las Vegas improved to 9-2-0.

Earlier in the day, center Curtis Fraser, who had two goals and six assists in his first four professional games, signed a tryout agreement with the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

Also: Josef Vasicek’s short-handed goal in the second period lifted the New York Islanders over New Jersey 1-0, preventing Devils goalie Martin Brodeur from reaching 500 wins.

Brodeur failed in his third try to become the second goaltender in NHL history to record 500 wins, behind Patrick Roy’s 551. Previously he lost 2-1 to the Islanders on Nov. 10 and 4-2 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

The Anaheim Mighty Ducks placed backup goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov on waivers and recalled Jonas Hiller from the Portland Pirates of the AHL.

If no team claims the 27-year-old Bryzgalov, he’ll be sent to Portland.

TENNIS

No. 1 Federer gets best of Roddick again

Defending champion Roger Federer extended his mastery of Andy Roddick, winning 6-4, 6-2 at the Masters Cup in Shanghai, China, in a match played largely for pride.

Both players already earned semifinal berths from the Red Group after fourth-ranked Nikolay Davydenko beat No. 7 Fernando Gonzalez, 6-4, 6-3. The match determined who they will face next in the year-end tournament featuring the top eight players.

Top-ranked Federer, who improved his record against Roddick to 15-1, will play second-ranked Rafael Nadal today, and No. 5 Roddick will meet No. 6 David Ferrer, who went undefeated in the Gold Group.

“It seems like most times we play, he’s on top of his game, which is a little annoying,” Roddick said. “I guess I just have to figure out what about my game brings out the best in him and try to adjust.”

Also: Players must notify officials within 48 hours if they hear any information about gambling or match-fixing under a new ATP rule.

The measure was approved during a three-day ATP board meeting during this week’s season-ending Masters Cup.

Players are being given until the end of 2007 to report any previous gambling-related contacts over the last five years. Penalties for not doing so have not been determined but probably will be similar to the maximum three-year suspension and $100,000 fine for players betting on the sport.

UNLV ATHLETICS

No. 25 volleyball team drops match at Utah

The 25th-ranked UNLV volleyball team had its 10-match winning streak snapped by Utah, 29-31, 30-26, 24-30, 18-30 in a Mountain West Conference match in Salt Lake City.

The Rebels, who have lost 10 straight matches to the Utes on their home court, fell to 12-3 in league and 21-4 overall. They remain tied in the Mountain West with 17th-ranked Colorado State.

UNLV will conclude its regular season with a match at Brigham Young tonight.

Also: The UNLV men’s swim team rallied from six points down with four events left to beat Mountain West Conference foe Texas Christian 151-149 in Fort Worth, Texas, and the Rebels women cruised to a 169-103 victory over the Horned Frogs.

The men (3-1, 2-1 MWC) went 1-2-3 in the 100-yard butterfly behind the efforts of David Seiler, Peter Lorring and Kyle Virva, and followed shortly afterward with a 1-2 finish in the 200 individual medley from Tamas Bosnyak and Nicholas Blank.

The women (2-2, 2-1 MWC) were led by double-winners Marva Harpak (200 and 500 freestyle), Bailey Kuestermeyer (1,000 freestyle and 200 breaststroke) and Amanda Weinbrecht (100 and 200 backstroke).

Colin Jones scored in the 82nd minute as Denver posted a 1-0 home victory over UNLV in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation soccer match.

The Rebels (7-9-2, 3-6 MPSF) played without freshman standout Daniel Cruz, who was out with a leg injury.