James Holzhauer wins $69K, inches closer to ‘Jeopardy!’ record

James Holzhauer (Las Vegas-Clark County Library District)

With his 30th win and another $69,033 on Wednesday, James Holzhauer continued to gain ground on “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings. He’s only 44 games behind Jennings’ total of 74 wins — a record set in 2004.

But the 34-year-old Las Vegas sports bettor with a total of $2,323,971 is now within $196,729 of Jennings’ historic earnings mark, and if he continues his winning ways, could surpass Jennings on Friday or Monday’s show.

Remarkably, Holzhauer has answered correctly 1,089 times in 1,121 attempts. He has been correct 65 of 69 times on Daily Doubles and has been tripped up only once on Final Jeopardy.