Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win hot dog-eating contest

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 - 9:55 am
 
Updated July 4, 2023 - 1:09 pm
This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand to ...
This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Competitive eater Miki Sudo attends a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth ...
Competitive eater Miki Sudo attends a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim a ninth women’s title in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, face off during a weigh-in ceremo ...
Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, face off during a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to another win at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, downing 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes.

Chestnut out ate runner-up Geoffrey Esper and the rest of an international field of 15 competitive eaters by double digits to clinch his 16th title. Esper, of Oxford, Massachusetts managed to ingest 49 hot dogs and buns.

In the women’s contest, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to collect her ninth Mustard Belt. But before the men could compete, stormy weather moved over New York City’s Coney Island and delayed the competition for two hours.

“What a roller coaster, emotionally,” Chestnut said after riding out the rain and wondering whether the famed contest would go on at all. The 39-year-old from Westfield, Indiana first competed for the Nathan’s title in 2005 and hasn’t lost it since 2015.

His best finish was in 2021 when he tallied 76 hot dogs, but Tuesday’s weather disruption made a repeat impossible.

“Everybody got messed up,” Chestnut said.

Sudo beat Mayoi Ebihara’s 33 1/2 hot dogs in 10 minutes in a women’s event that appeared to be much closer until the final count was announced. The unofficial real-time counter showed the two leaders tied throughout much of the competition. A final count of plates settled the score.

Sudo, 37, was disappointed in her winning total, which was nine hot dogs short of her all-time high. She said competition from the 27-year-old Ebihara had thrown her off.

“The first couple minutes, I found myself watching her, which I never want to do. I never want to be distracted by the other competitors,” Sudo, of Port Richey, Florida, said after the competition. “Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct.”

The annual contest on New York City’s Coney Island drew competitors from England, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and Australia, according to ESPN.

