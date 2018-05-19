Justify wins muddy Preakness, goes for Triple Crown at Belmont

Justify has finished first at the Preakness, galloping to victory in a thick fog and on a sloppy track at Pimlico to keep alive his bid to capture the Triple Crown.

Justify with Mike Smith atop wins the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race track, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore. Bravazo with Luis Saez aboard wins second with Tenfold with Ricardo Santana Jr. atop places. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Horses run during the second race ahead of the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race track, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Critical Humor with Kevin Gomez atop run in the second race of the day ahead of the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A man falls on a muddy infield during the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Bob Baffert, trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Justify, stands outside a barn, Friday, May 18, 2018, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

With jockey Mike Smith in the saddle, Justify held off seven challengers to remain unbeaten and apparently giving trainer Bob Baffert his record-tying seventh Preakness victory.

Bravazo finished second and Tenfold took third in the 1 3/16-mile race.

It’s the sixth time in six tries that Baffert has won the Preakness after winning the Kentucky Derby. His seven Preakness victories matches the record set by R.W. Walden in the 1800s.

If the results stand, Justify can become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner —the first since Baffert saddled American Pharoah in 2015— by winning the Belmont on June 9.

After an unrelenting rain pelted the track for much of the day, the fog rolled in during the late afternoon.

