For the first time since World War II, the Kentucky Derby will not be run.

In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Luis Saez riding Maximum Security, second from right, goes around turn four with Flavien Prat riding Country House, left, Tyler Gaffalione riding War of Will and John Velazquez riding Code of Honor, right, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Maximum Security, the first horse across the finish line, also became the first winner disqualified for an in-race foul. Track stewards pored over replays for 22 agonizing minutes before awarding the win to Country House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

According to multiple reports, the “Run for the Roses” will be rescheduled for September.

Churchill Downs is expected to make an official announcement Tuesday.

The Derby was slated for May 2.

