Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Julia Gorges during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

LONDON — Angelique Kerber claimed her first Wimbledon title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over seven-time champion Serena Williams.

Kerber made just five unforced errors compared to Williams’ 24 as the German reversed the result of the 2016 final.

It is the third Grand Slam title of Kerber’s career, adding to her Australian and U.S. Open triumphs in 2016.

The 36-year-old Williams, who was seeking a 24th Grand Slam title, 10 months after having her first child.