Kevin Hart survives jet blowing tire during landing in Boston

BOSTON — It was a rough landing during a rough week for actor and comedian Kevin Hart.
Hart’s private jet blew a tire landing at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday. In a Snapchat video, Hart said the plane “fishtailed like crazy.” The 38-year-old said: “I got real angels on my back.”
He posted a photo on Instagram showing himself and comics Na’im Lynn and Spank Horton and stylist John Burgandee squatting with hands clasped in prayer. He wrote, “God is good with a capital G.”
Hart was in Boston for Game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs, in which the Celtics beat Hart’s Philadelphia 76ers, 108-103.
God is Good with a capital G…Had our first serious Airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and shit got real for a second. No body was harmed…Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. Once again God is GOOD!!!! #Blessed ….P.S you Can tell that spank is still shaken up by the way he is posing 😂😂😂
The “Ride Along” star learned on Wednesday that a friend was charged with attempted extortion for allegedly shopping around a sex tape featuring Hart.