Lake Mead girls use inside game to win tourney

Guard play has carried Lake Mead’s girls basketball team early this season.

Dominance in the post, however, enabled the Eagles to capture the Lake Mead Holiday Classic title Saturday.

Heather Hillenbrand had 14 points and 17 rebounds, Colleen Zumaran added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Eagles cruised to a 51-23 rout of Indian Springs in the tournament final at Calvary Chapel.

“It’s security for me as a coach knowing that if we’re off outside, we can look inside,” Lake Mead coach Derek Anderson said. “That’s a big security blanket.”

Lake Mead guards Jordan Clarke and Taylor Badua-Kono scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, but it was domination in the paint that made the difference for the Eagles (6-0).

“We’re not going to just rely on two or three players,” said Hillenbrand, a senior forward. “We know that all five on the court know what they’re doing at all times.”

Anderson said he was counting on his post players to pick up the slack because his guards might be tired from playing six games in three days.

“We went inside on purpose because we knew the outside wouldn’t be as much of an option,” he said. “(Hillenbrand and Zumaran) come to work every day, and when I say work, I mean ‘rebound.’ ”

Lake Mead also looked sharp defensively. The Eagles held Indian Springs (3-3) to single-digit scoring in each quarter and 10-for-57 shooting from the floor (17.5 percent).

The Eagles returned only two starters as they jumped to Class 2A this season, but after a 6-0 start Anderson has plenty to feel good about.

“We’re looking forward to the 2A, and all these things are just getting us ready for that,” he said.

Clarke was named tournament Most Valuable Player, and Hillenbrand and Badua-Kono were named to the all-tournament team.

Indian Springs’ Heather Thormahlen (nine points, two steals) and Karys Melgoza received all-tournament honors.

Calvary Chapel’s Deja Harris and Phallen Nelson rounded out the all-tournament team.