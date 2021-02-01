61°F
Sports

Lake Mead to host U.S. Open bass qualifier

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2021 - 1:37 pm
 
Updated February 1, 2021 - 1:38 pm
People walk to Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. ...
People walk to Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

One of the eight regional qualifying tournaments for the U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships will be at Lake Mead on April 24.

The top 40 teams in each qualifying tournament will advance for the national championship Nov. 19-21 at Table Rock Lake in Missouri, with the winners receiving $1 million.

Registration for the qualifying tournaments open Feb. 10 and will be open for 24 hours. For more information, visit basspro.com/usopen.

