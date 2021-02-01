Lake Mead to host U.S. Open bass qualifier

The top 40 teams in each qualifying tournament will advance for the national championship Nov. 19-21 at Table Rock Lake in Missouri.

One of the eight regional qualifying tournaments for the U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships will be at Lake Mead on April 24.

The top 40 teams in each qualifying tournament will advance for the national championship Nov. 19-21 at Table Rock Lake in Missouri, with the winners receiving $1 million.

Registration for the qualifying tournaments open Feb. 10 and will be open for 24 hours. For more information, visit basspro.com/usopen.