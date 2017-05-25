Lance Armstrong announces engagement to longtime partner Anna Hansen

In this Aug. 25, 2012, file photo,Lance Armstrong kisses girlfriend Anna Hansen as he prepares to take part in the Power of Four mountain bicycle race at the starting line in Snowmass Village, Colo. Armstrong announced Wednesday, May 24, 2017, that he’s engaged to longtime partner Anna Hansen. The couple has been together nearly a decade and have two children. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — Cyclist Lance Armstrong has announced his engagement to longtime partner Anna Hansen.

The couple has been together nearly a decade and have two children. Armstrong announced Wednesday on social media that he’d popped the question and posted a picture of the two of them on a boat on Lake Austin.

Armstrong was previously married to the former Kristin Richard, with whom he has three children. He also was previously engaged to singer Sheryl Crow before his relationship with Hansen.

Armstrong won the Tour de France seven times from 1999-2005 but those titles were later stripped away after revelations of performance-enhancing drug use.