Las Vegan Amy Purdy took arduous journey to Hall of Fame

Paralympian Amy Purdy, who lost both legs below her knees in 1999, is one of six athletes who comprise the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Amy Purdy talks about being inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

Amy Purdy expresses gratitude for being inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Amy Purdy is part of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 with Kelan Gondrezick, center, and Travis Gondrezick, right, at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Amy Purdy, left, speaks with Kelan Gondrezick, center, and Travis Gondrezick, right, before the announcement of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. Purdy and the Gondrezick brothers' father, Glen Gondrezick, were inducted. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 and SNSHF administration poses for a portrait at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. From left, Larry Brown, Jim Lambright, Shawn Davis, Amy Purdy, Travis Gondrezick, Kelan Gondrezick and Dan Abdalla. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Shawn Davis, a former National Finals Rodeo athlete and long-time general manager of NFR, is inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Larry Brown, center, who pitched for the Las Vegas Stars and is a local politician, chats after being inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Amy Purdy, a Paralympic snowboarder, speaks with Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame executive director Jim Lambright at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. Purdy was inducted to the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Amy Purdy, a Paralympic snowboarder, speaks to the media after being inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Kelan Gondrezick, left, and Travis Gondrezick, right, thank the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame for inducting their father, Glen Gondrezick, into the class of 2020 at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray (29) runs from St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Gary Gibson (71) and free safety Quintin Mikell (27) for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Waco Tribune Herald, Jose Yau

UNLV basketball player Glen Gondrezick (25), left, makes a long reach to save a ball headed out of bounds during early action in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship semifinal game on March 26, 1977, in Atlanta . At right is North Carolina's Mike O'Koren. (AP Photo)

Shawn Davis, former NFR General Manager for the last 20 years in Las Vegas walks the arena at Thomas & Mack. (Review-Journal file photo)

DeMarco Murray is tackled during his high school career at Bishop Gorman. (Review-Journal file photo)

Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown before the Las Vegas 51s final game ever at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amy Purdy braces her chin on her prosthetic leg while tying her running shoe on Feb. 18, 2002. She was training to compete in the 2004 Paralympics. (Review-Journal file photo)

Ryan Ludwick is seen during his career at UNLV. (Review-Journal file photo)

Amy Purdy laughed at the irony of growing up in the Las Vegas heat and finding love in snowboarding.

She had no idea what direction the sport would take her, certainly not the traumatic route she wound up following.

A form of bacterial meningitis almost took Purdy’s life in 1999, and the infection claimed both legs below her knees. She underwent a kidney transplant a year later; her dad was the donor.

Purdy then had a mission.

She went back to snowboarding, becoming a two-time Paralympian and three-time medalist. Purdy co-founded a nonprofit to help those physically disabled, became a model and actress, became a finalist on the ABC hit show “Dancing with the Stars” and travels extensively to tell her story.

“It’s not just a platform for me,” Purdy said. “It’s a platform to inspire other people.”

The latest honor for Purdy, 40, came Friday when she was introduced as part of the 2020 class for the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

Purdy joins Larry Brown, former Las Vegas Stars pitcher and longtime Clark County politician; Shawn Davis, former National Finals Rodeo general manager; Glen Gondrezick, former UNLV and NBA player; Ryan Ludick, former Durango High School, UNLV and MLB player; and DeMarco Murray, former Bishop Gorman and NFL player.

The induction ceremony is June 5 at Orleans Arena.

“It’s an incredible honor,” Purdy said. “Especially growing up in Vegas, I never imagined that I would be an Olympic snowboarder and a Paralympic snowboarder. It’s a reminder of that dream that I had when I was a kid and getting to where I got to.”

Purdy began snowboarding when she was 15 and a student at Cimarron-Memorial, but four years later contracted Neisseria meningitis and was given a less than 2 percent chance at survival. The kidney transplant came in 2000, a week short of her Nov. 7 birthday.

After she emerged from those health scares, Purdy was ready to compete in snowboarding. She had to customize a snowboard that could be used with her prosthetic legs.

“I realized I could help other people who are maybe dealing with physical challenges and looking for excitement and adrenaline in their life and a quality of life,” Purdy said.

That led to the creation of Adaptive Action Sports, a branch of Disabled Sports USA. Its mission is to assist those with physical disabilities who wish to participate in action sports.

Purdy knows all about participating — and succeeding.

She won a bronze medal at the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Russia and a silver and bronze in 2018 in South Korea.

Her greatest exposure came in 2014 on “Dancing with the Stars.” Purdy finished second, but sent a more important message about overcoming physical limits.

“Each thing I’ve done has tapped into a different demographic or a different audience, whereas ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was 18 million people watching every Monday and following my journey,” Purdy said. “It makes you realize how many people watch. A lot of men come up and say, ‘My wife watched you.’ I’m like, ‘Are you sure you weren’t watching?’ I’ve had a lot of support from Southern Nevada.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.