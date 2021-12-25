Las Vegas 2021 sports at a glance

While the Raiders’ tumultuous year dominated the news in Las Vegas, they were far from the only major story on the local sports scene.

The large video screen on the east side displays the message that the NFL Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) watches as Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) and Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) celebrate after the winning goal during overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Las Vegas Aces Olympic gold medalists, from left, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson are honored during a time out as the Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger makes a call in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

JB Mauney of Stephenville, TX, rides Cocktail Diarrhea in Bull Riding to tie for first place during the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman players, coaches and others come together on the field after beating McQueen in their Class 5A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alexander Volkanovski, left, takes a punch to the chin from Brian Ortega in the fourth round during their featherweight title fight in UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rory McIlroy lifts the CJ Cup trophy after winning the golf tournament at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tyson Fury, left, knocks down Deontay Wilder in the third round of a WBC Heavyweight World Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

United States players celebrate after defeating Mexico 1-0 in extra time to win the Concacaf Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas sports highlights from 2021

^

Golden Knights

Fan favorites Marc Andre-Fleury and Ryan Reaves were traded to the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, respectively; another loss in a semifinal round (Montreal); acquired star center Jack Eichel in trade; fans returned to T-Mobile Arena.

^

NFL

Already set to host the Pro Bowl and league draft in 2022, Las Vegas in December was awarded the 2024 Super Bowl by league owners.

Aces

Finished with the WNBA’s No. 2 playoff seed and fell to Phoenix in a dramatic Game 5 semifinal; Kelsey Plum bounced back from a torn Achilles tendon to win Sixth Player of the Year. She and Jackie Young led USA Basketball’s 3-on-3 team to the inaugural Olympic gold, while A’ja Wilson led Team USA in scoring en route to 5-on-5 gold with Aces teammate Chelsea Gray.

^

UNLV

Football coach Marcus Arroyo won his first two games with the program and lost six others by one score; men’s basketball hired yet another new coach in Kevin Kruger, while women’s coach Lindy La Rocque thrived in her first full year on the job.

^

National Finals Rodeo

Returned to Las Vegas stronger than ever, with nearly 170,000 attending over 10 performances.

NASCAR

Las Vegas brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch each made the playoffs. Kurt, relegated to the scrap heap three years ago, won another race (Atlanta) as a springboard to joining Michael Jordan’s team at age 43.

Preps

Returned with a shortened spring season; Bishop Gorman returned to the top of the mountain in football in the fall, while Silverado, Moapa Valley and Pahranagat Valley also won state.

^

Golf

The LPGA committed to Las Vegas for at least three years with a new event, the Bank of Hope Match Play at Shadow Creek. Ally Ewing won the inaugural event. Because of COVID, Las Vegas once again received a second PGA Tour event after the Shriners Children’s Open, the CJ Cup. Rory McIlroy won for his 20th tour title; Sungjae Im won the Shriners.

^

UFC

It was the first major sport to return to competition after a COVID-related pause in 2020. The momentum created by that successful start propelled the company to its best financial year. UFC president Dana White said the company has thrived across all metrics. “It was the best year we ever had.”

^

Boxing

Major prize fighting returned. Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao concluded his legendary career with a decision loss to Yordenis Ugas; WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ended an iconic trilogy with Deontay Wilder with a 10th-round stoppage in the Fight of the Year; and Canelo Alvarez unified the 168-pound division with an 11th-round stoppage of Caleb Plant.

^

Soccer

The U.S. men’s national team won the Concacaf Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory against Mexico before a sold-out crowd of 61,514 fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Review-Journal staff