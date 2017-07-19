Las Vegas approves United Soccer League team for Cashman Field in 2018

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council approved a 15-year lease agreement to allow a United Soccer League club to play its home games at Cashman Field starting in February for the 2018 season.

Brett Lashbrook, who founded Las Vegas Soccer LLC, makes his pitch to the City of Las Vegas to bring a United Soccer League team to Downtown Las Vegas. The city unanimously approved the pitch. (Gilbert Manzano/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The City of Las Vegas unanimously approved a United Soccer League team for Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Gilbert Manzano/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas finally has a professional soccer franchise.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved a 15-year lease agreement to allow a United Soccer League club to play its home games at Cashman Field starting in February for the 2018 season.

Brett Lashbrook, who founded Las Vegas Soccer LLC, is the owner of the minor league soccer squad. Las Vegas becomes the 33rd team to join the USL, which is a developmental program for Major League Soccer.

Lashbrook’s yet-to-be-named club will share Cashman with the 51s minor league baseball team.

Brett Lashbrook all smiles after delivering first pro soccer franchise to Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/poZJDlzR8h — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) July 19, 2017

The proposed lease agreement allows the city to terminate if the city enters into an agreement with an NFL, MLB, NBA or MLS team for the Cashman site, or a developer for another use. Ownership of Cashman Field was transferred last month from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to the city.

“We expect to sell out every game, and this is going to be a fun party,” Lashbrook said this week. “This is a team for the locals.”

Las Vegas has added three pro teams in the span of 13 months. The Golden Knights were approved to join the NHL last June. The NFL allowed the Raiders to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas in March.

