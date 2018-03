Seventeen-year-old Las Vegas driver Dylan Kwasniewski captured the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship with a second-place finish in the Casino Arizona 50 at Phoenix International Raceway.

A year after becoming the youngest race winner and youngest pole winner in series history, he became the youngest champ.