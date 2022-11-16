Las Vegas Events promotes longtime assistant to president

Tim Kenner, Las Vegas Events vice president of event and ticket operations, will replace retiring Pat Christenson on Jan. 1. Kenner has been with LVE for 21 years.

Tim Keener has been named the new president for Las Vegas Events. (Photo by Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Las Vegas Events didn’t have to look far for its new president, promoting vice president of ticket operations Tim Keener to the top position within the sports and special events company.

Keener will replace retiring and longtime LVE president Pat Christenson on Jan. 1, it was announced Wednesday. Christenson will stay on as a consultant during a transitional period that will include next month’s National Finals Rodeo.

“Tim brings a wealth of experience, leadership skills and institutional knowledge to the position,” LVE board of trustees chairman Bill McBeath said in a statement. “For more than 21 years, Las Vegas Events has enjoyed tremendous continuity and success under the direction of Pat Christenson. Our expectation is that Tim will continue to build on the core tenets of the organization and lead it into the future.”

Keener, a West Virginia native and graduate of West Virginia University, has an extensive background in sports management. He was working for ESPN Regional Television in Charlotte, North Carolina, and coordinated the Las Vegas Showdown college basketball event that led to him forming a relationship with Christenson, who hired him in 2001.

During his 21 years with the company, Keener has been responsible for planning, ticketing and sponsor fulfillment at events including the NFR, Cowboy Christmas, the FEI World Cup Jumping and Dressage Finals, SCORE Off-Road Racing, USA Men’s Basketball training camp and exhibition games, the Pac-12 men’s basketball championship and NCAA championship events such as the 2008 USA Olympic Wrestling and Judo Trials.

