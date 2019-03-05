Las Vegas gains franchise in World Team Tennis league

(Thinkstock)

World Team Tennis announced Tuesday it was adding a Southern Nevada franchise for this summer to be named the Vegas Rollers.

The league, which began in 1973, also added a franchise in Orlando, Florida, expanding to eight teams. The other teams are in New York; Newport Beach, California; Philadelphia; San Diego; Springfield, Missouri; and Washington.

The Rollers will play a 14-match schedule with their seven home matches set for The Orleans Arena. Their season opener is July 14 at Orlando and their home opener is July 20 vs. Springfield. The season runs from July 14 to 31.

The Orleans Arena also will host the WTT playoffs Aug. 2-3.

Former UNLV and NCAA doubles champion Tim Blenkiron will coach the Rollers. WTA player Asia Muhammad will be their key player with the rest of the roster drafted March 12 during a league event at Indian Wells, California.

Bill Bradley is sports editor of the Review-Journal. He can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.