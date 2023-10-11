81°F
Sports

Las Vegas gets another pro sports team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 11:42 am
 
Updated October 11, 2023 - 11:46 am
The Pro Volleyball Federation announced Las Vegas as the league's seventh franchise. (Pro Volleyball Federation)

Las Vegas is getting another professional sports team.

The Pro Volleyball Federation added Sin City as its seventh market as it looks toward their inaugural season in February.

The Las Vegas women’s volleyball team is owned by a group including Las Vegas Sands Senior Vice President of Government Relations Andy Abboud and Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning.

“As a graduate of the University of Nebraska, home to one of the greatest women’s college volleyball dynasties in America, I have deep roots in the sport of women’s volleyball,” Abboud said in a statement. “More than 92,000 fans recently sold out the football stadium for a volleyball match, and it was such a special moment for the sport. I can personally attest to the fact that once people see women’s volleyball played at the highest level, they will be hooked.”

The league’s seven teams will feature 14 players each and play a 24-match schedule.

The Las Vegas team will be coached by Fran Flory, a American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee. Flory spent 31 years as a college head volleyball coach, highlighted by 24 years at LSU, where she was the school’s all-time winningest coach. There she led the Tigers to nine NCAA tournament appearances and a 2009 SEC championship.

Flory said they have already started to recruit and sign players.

Ruben Herrera was also named the team’s president. She previously served as the director of the Las Vegas Aces youth volleyball team and as an assistant coach of UNLV’s volleyball team.

Additional ownership members, team name, venue and the first official players will be announced at a celebration event in the coming weeks.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

