Las Vegas Lights FC announce 2 new signees

The United Soccer League club added Mexican national team veterans Joel Huiqui and Gerardo Lugo to its inaugural training camp roster.

Morelia's Joel Huiqui, center, heads the ball against Independiente's Jose De la Cuesta, right, during a Libertadores Cup match in Morelia, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

Morelias Gerardo Lugo celebrates after scoring during a Mexican soccer league match against Santos in Morelia, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

Gerardo Lugo, left, of Mexico's Tigres fights for the ball with Oscar Bagui of Ecuador's Emelec during a Copa Libertadores quarter finals soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, May 26, 2015. Tigres won the match 2-0 and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. (AP Photo/Alfredo Lopez)

Joel Huiqui of Mexico's Monarcas, right, fights for the ball with Jefferson Cuero of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, second right, during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Cruz Azul's Joao Rojas, right, fights for the ball with Morelia's Joel Huiqui during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

Cruz Azuls Gerardo Lugo, and Atlantes Jose Martinez eye the ball during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

Santos Daniel Luduena, right, dribbles past Morelias Gerardo Lugo during a Mexican soccer league match in Morelia, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

The Las Vegas Lights FC are bolstering their inaugural training camp roster with a pair of former Mexican national team members.

The United Soccer League club announced the signings of defender Joel Huiqui, 34, and midfielder Gerardo Lugo, 33, to a group that totaled 28 players at Thursday’s practice. The club has confirmed the signings of 14 of those players, while former American soccer prodigy Freddy Adu is known to be on trial with the team.

In addition to his four caps with the Mexican national team, Lugo played for Lights coach Jose Luis Sanchez Sola with the Liga MX club Puebla FC from 2010-11. He scored five goals in 33 appearances with Puebla. He had been with Liga MX club Tigres UANL since 2013 but was on loan with a different club in the league, Queretaro FC, last season and scored one goal in eight appearances.

Huiqui has 14 career caps with the Mexican national team and scored one goal against Germany in a 2015 friendly match. He has extensive Liga MX experience, making 334 appearances from 2002-2015, but spent most of the last three seasons playing in Mexico’s second division.

He made four appearances for the second-division club Potros UAEM last season and scored one goal.

