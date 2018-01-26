Las Vegas Lights FC announce 2 new signees

The Las Vegas Lights FC are bolstering their inaugural training camp roster with a pair of former Mexican national team members.
The United Soccer League club announced the signings of defender Joel Huiqui, 34, and midfielder Gerardo Lugo, 33, to a group that totaled 28 players at Thursday’s practice. The club has confirmed the signings of 14 of those players, while former American soccer prodigy Freddy Adu is known to be on trial with the team.
In addition to his four caps with the Mexican national team, Lugo played for Lights coach Jose Luis Sanchez Sola with the Liga MX club Puebla FC from 2010-11. He scored five goals in 33 appearances with Puebla. He had been with Liga MX club Tigres UANL since 2013 but was on loan with a different club in the league, Queretaro FC, last season and scored one goal in eight appearances.
Huiqui has 14 career caps with the Mexican national team and scored one goal against Germany in a 2015 friendly match. He has extensive Liga MX experience, making 334 appearances from 2002-2015, but spent most of the last three seasons playing in Mexico’s second division.
He made four appearances for the second-division club Potros UAEM last season and scored one goal.
