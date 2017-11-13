Las Vegas Lights FC announce José Luis Sánchez Solá as first head coach

The coach, commonly referred to as “Chelis,” will lead the team in its first season in the United Soccer League in 2018.

Las Vegas Lights FC coach José Luis Sánchez Solá stands on Fremont Street. (Idris Erba/Las Vegas Lights FC)

José Luis Sánchez Solá will be the Lights FC’s first head coach, the United Soccer League team announced Monday.

Commonly referred to as “Chelis,” Solá will lead the team when it begins USL play in 2018. He coached Puebla in Liga MX in Mexico from 2006-10 and was also the head coach of the Major League Soccer team Chivas USA in 2013.

“I am extremely excited to build a spectacular team for a spectacular city,” Chelís said in a statement. “I am grateful to Las Vegas Lights FC for the opportunity to excite this city with the most beautiful sport in the world.”

