Las Vegas Lights FC announce José Luis Sánchez Solá as first head coach

By Ben Gotz Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2017 - 1:49 pm
 

José Luis Sánchez Solá will be the Lights FC’s first head coach, the United Soccer League team announced Monday.

Commonly referred to as “Chelis,” Solá will lead the team when it begins USL play in 2018. He coached Puebla in Liga MX in Mexico from 2006-10 and was also the head coach of the Major League Soccer team Chivas USA in 2013.

“I am extremely excited to build a spectacular team for a spectacular city,” Chelís said in a statement. “I am grateful to Las Vegas Lights FC for the opportunity to excite this city with the most beautiful sport in the world.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow@BenSGotz on Twitter.

