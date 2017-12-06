Las Vegas Lights FC announce Zappos as jersey sponsor

The club announced a three-year deal with the online retailer on Wednesday to serve as the team’s jersey sponsor and exclusive e-commerce partner.

The Las Vegas Lights FC announced Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 that it has a three-year deal with online retailer Zappos to be the club’s jersey sponsor and exclusive e-commerce partner. (Twitter/@lvlightsfc)

Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, also known as as Chelis, speaks during his first press conference as coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC at Inspire Theater in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, also known as as Chelis, speaks during his first press conference as coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC at Inspire Theater in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Part of the new tour area at Zappos headquarters in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The lobby area welcomes visitors at Zappos headquarters in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Zappos-branded CoWorking Lounge in a corridor leading to the Sands Expo Center provides seating a charging units for guests. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

The Las Vegas Lights FC haven’t released an official jersey yet, but they know which company logo is going to be on the front.

The team announced Wednesday that it has a three-year deal with online retailer Zappos to be the club’s jersey sponsor and exclusive e-commerce partner.

“Our club is proud to call downtown Las Vegas our home, and there is no more emblematic partner for us than Zappos,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “We have our sights set on breaking the traditional American sports model in many ways. We look forward to showing both Lights FC’s and Zappos’ commitment to providing a unique partnership that our fans can enjoy while continuing to help downtown Las Vegas grow.”

We are proud to announce an iconic Downtown Las Vegas brand as our exclusive jersey and e-commerce partner!#LightsFC and @Zappos are joining forces on a multi-platform, 3-year deal. #LightItUp 🤝: https://t.co/UiDMLB9SSp pic.twitter.com/RYPy5QSvXt — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) December 6, 2017

Zappos will be featured prominently on the team’s home and away uniforms, and also helped design the club’s kits. The company will also host fans at tailgate parties during the season at Cashman Field.

The Lights’ uniforms will feature Zappos branding on the chest, and once unveiled they will be available for sale at Zappos.com and at the Zappos Z Boutique on the company’s downtown Las Vegas campus. Jerseys will also be available for sale at the Lights’ home games, starting with the United Soccer League team’s exhibition game against Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact on Feb. 10 at Cashman Field.

“This partnership gives us at Zappos the opportunity to help our community grow for our residents as well as sports fans everywhere,” Zappos Experience and Community Manager Loren Becker said in a statement.

