Las Vegas Lights FC bring in Freddy Adu for tryout

Freddy Adu sits on the bench during an Philadelphia Union MLS soccer game against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2012, in Chester, Pa. (Michael Perez/AP)

The Las Vegas Lights FC’s training session was notably more star-studded Tuesday.

Former American soccer prodigy and U.S. national team member Freddy Adu joined the United Soccer League team on a tryout basis, as he attempts to revive his career after last playing in the 2016 season. Adu, 28, is not under contract with the Lights.

“Our club has numerous players currently in market on a trial basis to potentially become members of our official inaugural roster,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “Per Lights FC club policy, we do not publicly release the names of players on trial with us until they have been officially signed to a formal player contract.”

The 5-foot-8 attacking midfielder/forward tweeted on Jan. 19 that he was going to attempt a return to professional soccer after the meteoric beginning to his career ended in disappointment.

“Have made a decision to start fresh after a year away from soccer,” Adu tweeted. “This decision is solely based on the fact that I want to play as much as possible this year then move forward from there. Have discovered my love for the sport again. News soon!”

Adu, who was born in Ghana but at 8-years-old immigrated with his family to the U.S., became the youngest American to sign a major league professional contract in any team sport when he was chosen by D.C. United as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. He also made his debut for the U.S. senior national team at 16-years-old, becoming the youngest player to earn a cap.

Adu scored 11 goals in 87 games for D.C. United from 2004-06, but after leaving MLS in 2007 he became a career journeyman. From 2007 to 2016 he played for 11 different teams both domestically and abroad, most recently appearing the USL’s Tampa Bay Rowdies from 2015-16.

Adu played in 12 games with the Rowdies and failed to score a goal.

