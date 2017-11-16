Las Vegas Lights FC name radio home for Spanish broadcasts

The Lights agreed to a three-year deal with Lotus Broadcasting and 1460 AM ESPN Deportes for the station to serve as the radio home for Spanish play-by-play broadcasts, the team announced Thursday.

Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, also known as as Chelis, speaks alongside team owner Brett Lashbrook during Sola's first press conference as coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC at Inspire Theater in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The new team, part of the United Soccer League, is slated to play at Cashman Field in 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC agreed to a three-year deal with Lotus Broadcasting and 1460 AM ESPN Deportes for the station to serve as the radio home for Spanish play-by-play broadcasts, the team announced Thursday.

ESPN Deportes will broadcast all Lights matches during the team’s inaugural season in 2018, including all United Soccer League regular-season games, exhibition matches, Open Cup contests and any postseason games.

As part of the deal, ESPN Deportes’ sister station 920 AM “The Game” will be the home for a weekly soccer-themed show every Saturday from 8-9 a.m.

“We are not only excited to announce this agreement with Lotus Broadcasting as our exclusive radio partner, but also thrilled to present Spanish play-by-play broadcasts on ESPN Deportes to our diverse fan base,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said. “Both with this announcement and with several more to come before our inaugural season begins, Lights FC is showing its commitment to serve the entire Las Vegas community.”

The Lights will play preseason exhibitions in February before starting regular season-play in March, with all home games being played at Cashman Field.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow@BenSGotz on Twitter.