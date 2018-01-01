Las Vegas Lights FC put single-game tickets up for sale

The United Soccer League team will begin play during the 2018 season, starting with an exhibition game against Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Cashman Field.

Rendering showing Cashman Field being used as a soccer stadium for the USL team Lights FC. (Kirvin Doak)

Fans watch the California Clasico men's soccer game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes at Cashman Field on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. San Jose won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Lights FC’s inaugural season in the United Soccer League is creeping closer, and the team is now allowing fans to buy single-game tickets.

The Lights announced Monday that single-game tickets to its first four home games at Cashman Field are available starting at $15, with the team’s first contest coming in just more than a month.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting LightsFC.com/SingleTix or by calling 702-728-GOAL.

The team’s first four home games include three exhibitions against Major League Soccer teams: Montreal Impact on Feb. 10, the Vancouver Whitecaps on Feb. 17 and D.C. United on Feb. 24. All games begin at 8 p.m.

The Lights’ opponent in the fourth match hasn’t been announced because the USL hasn’t released its regular-season schedule yet. But at an August press conference celebrating the team, owner Brett Lashbrook told USL president Jake Edwards he wanted the Lights to open their season against Reno 1868 FC.

“Done,” Edwards responded.

The team has season tickets for all home matches (including exhibitions and Open Cup matches) available starting at $200. Each season ticket comes with a free Lights jersey.

