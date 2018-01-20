Las Vegas Lights FC to install turf Wednesday at Cashman Field

The Las Vegas Lights FC announced Saturday that the first pieces of turf will be installed at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Cashman Field during a ceremony that is open to the public.

Las Vegas Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The new team, part of the United Soccer League, is slated to play at Cashman Field in 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cashman Field is about to start its soccer makeover.

The Las Vegas Lights FC announced Saturday that the first pieces of turf will be installed at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the stadium during a ceremony that is open to the public. Those in attendance can take home a commemorative piece of the first patch of turf laid for the Lights.

Cashman Field will switch between a baseball and soccer venue in 2018, as the Las Vegas 51s and Lights play their home games there. The Lights’ first home game is an exhibition match against Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact on Feb. 10, and team will play two more exhibitions and 17 regular-season United Soccer League games at Cashman Field.

The Lights will pay to cover Cashman Field’s infield dirt and remove the pitching mound when the stadium converts from a baseball to soccer venue during the season. There are two times the teams host games a day apart: May 3 (51s vs. Sacramento) and May 5 (Lights vs. Tulsa), and Aug. 23 (51s vs. Salt Lake) and Aug. 25 (Lights vs. Fresno).

Season tickets for the Lights start at $200 and are available at LightsFC.com.tickets. Single-game tickets start at $15 and are available for the team’s three exhibition games in February and its regular-season home opener against Reno 1868 FC on March 24.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.