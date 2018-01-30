Las Vegas Lights FC to unveil home jerseys Feb. 7

The United Soccer League team entered into a multi-year agreement with U.K.-based sportswear brand BLK to provide the jerseys.

Rendering showing Cashman Field being used as a soccer stadium for a USL team. (Kirvin Doak)

Las Vegas Lights FC season ticket holders will soon be able to pick up their free jerseys.

The United Soccer League club will be its unveiling its home kits on Feb. 7 on the Zappos campus in Downtown Las Vegas. The jerseys, which Zappos is sponsoring, will be immediately available for pickup or sale afterwards at Zappos’ downtown store and online at Zappos.com.

The team also will sell its home jerseys at Cashman Field starting with its Feb. 10 exhibition game against Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact. The team’s road kits will be revealed prior to its season-opener at Fresno FC on March 17.

The jerseys, which will heavily feature Zappos branding and the Lights’ crest, will be provided by U.K.-based sportswear brand BLK. The team agreed to a multi-year deal with BLK to outfit the club.

“BLK prides itself as a brand that is innovative, forward-thinking and attitude-driven,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “BLK’s ability to produce high quality, uniquely designed, professional quality jerseys is exactly what we were seeking in an apparel partner. Mark my words — the Lights FC jersey designed by Zappos will be memorable to all fans when it is unveiled on February 7th. With BLK as our partner, we will never be caught wearing a boring, ‘cookie-cutter’-looking jersey.”

