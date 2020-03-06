72°F
Las Vegas Polo Classic rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2020 - 11:13 am
 

The Las Vegas Polo Classic has been rescheduled.

Citing coronavirus concerns, the event has been moved from April 18-19 to August 15-16.

The event will also switch venues, and be held at the South Point Arena.

On Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District announced the first case of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada. Washoe County also announced a second presumptive case in Nevada.

