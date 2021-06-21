Las Vegas pro lacrosse team ownership group has NBA, NHL ties

Dustin Johnson looks down after putting on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Las Vegas’ upcoming National Lacrosse League team features an all-star ownership lineup.

The 15th franchise in the NLL is owned by Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, former NBA MVP and current Nets head coach Steve Nash and PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson, the team announced Monday.

“It is an honor and privilege to work together to bring the game of box lacrosse to the Las Vegas community.,”the ownership said in a joint statement. “The people of Las Vegas have proven how passionate and supportive they are of professional sports franchises they can call their own. We look forward to making a difference here on the floor and in the community — and becoming a franchise that fans in Las Vegas will be truly proud to cheer for. Even though the team won’t start playing until late 2022, we want to involve the folks in Las Vegas from the very start as far as how we launch and grow our franchise, including in the selection of our team name. On the business side and across our franchise generally, we will also be forward-thinking and innovative, embracing best practices in analytics and technology across everything we do — and all while staying true to the fast-paced and exciting nature of both box lacrosse and the city of Las Vegas. We can’t wait to get started.”

The team will play at Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay starting with the 2022-23 season. Its CEO is Mark Fine, who serves as vice president of team marketing for the Nets.

“The National Lacrosse League will be a great addition to the destination and Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena’s line-up of events,” said Mandalay Bay President Chuck Bowling. “Las Vegas has proven itself a true professional sports town with the arrivals of the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders, and we’re certain locals and tourists will share that passion with our newest team.”

Las Vegas’ NLL team name, colors and logo will be announced at a later date, with the team urging fans to provide feedback via the team’s website.

“We are very proud to welcome Las Vegas NLL as our 15th franchise, led by an elite group of businesspeople and accomplished current and former athletes — most importantly great people in Joe, Wayne, Dustin, and Steve on the ownership level and Mark Fine leading business operations,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz in a statement. It all started two years ago with a meeting and an idea and here we are today. When our industry looks back years from now on the growth of box lacrosse as a sport and Las Vegas as a home of a first-class franchise, we believe this will be one of the seminal days in NLL history. The people in this community are going to be in for a treat both on the floor and in the community.”

