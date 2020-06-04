105°F
Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon postponed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2020 - 1:36 pm
 

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon will not go on as scheduled in November.

“We are working diligently with our various host city partners and stakeholders on all potential options, and further event updates will be communicated as soon as possible,” the IRONMAN Group said in a news release Thursday.

The marathon was scheduled for Nov. 14 and 15, and participants who are registered will receive an email with further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

