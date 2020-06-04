Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon postponed

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon will not go on as scheduled in November, it was announced Thursday. The marathon was scheduled for Nov. 14 and 15.

Elite runners leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon along the Strip on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

“We are working diligently with our various host city partners and stakeholders on all potential options, and further event updates will be communicated as soon as possible,” the IRONMAN Group said in a news release Thursday.

The marathon was scheduled for Nov. 14 and 15, and participants who are registered will receive an email with further details.

