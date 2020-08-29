94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas sports face COVID-related economic damage 
T-Mobile Arena is empty on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt
Sports

Las Vegas sports face coronavirus-related economic damage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2020 - 9:00 am
 

The past five months have battered the Las Vegas sports scene, doing enormous economic damage that might not be sorted out for years.

Local fans yearn for the days when they can return to the valley’s venues en masse just as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sudden halt to such gatherings in mid-March. Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, the Thomas & Mack Center and Las Vegas Motor Speedway among others sit unoccupied for now.

Las Vegas economics analyst Jeremy Aguero, whose clients include the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and UFC, estimates it will take the Las Vegas economy 18 to 36 months to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“2020 is going to be difficult,” Aguero said. “2021 is going to be difficult, too, unless there’s a substantial change … I certainly hope that is the case. The virus is going to dictate the timeline.”

Las Vegas Events president Pat Christenson added a caveat. “The issue isn’t so much the science … it’s more cultural,” Christenson said. “Who can predict when we as a country will start acting collectively responsible? … You’ve got a good portion of this country that’s protesting wearing masks.”

Aguero’s projection, which is based on a coronavirus vaccine being developed in the first quarter of 2021 and being effectively distributed within a year, doesn’t necessarily mean all events will be fan-free through next year. Fans are expected to be allowed to attend sporting events on a limited basis during what would be an interim phase.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in fact, hopes to receive governmental clearance to allow a limited number of spectators next month when NASCAR’s South Point 400 takes place. The economic impact from this year’s spring race was $121.5 million, according to the LVCVA. Last year’s fall race generated $110.5 million.

Kevin Harvick (4, bottom left) leads the race heading into turn one during the Pennzoil 400 pre ...
Kevin Harvick (4, bottom left) leads the race heading into turn one during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, a NASCAR Cup Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

South Point general manager Ryan Growney is hopeful the Sept. 25-27 weekend becomes a successful testing ground for fan attendance at other events. “I think it’s important to start the conversation, to start the process and let people see they were able to do this,” Growney said, “that they were able to follow the protocols and do it safely. Then maybe we can move on to the next event.”

Learning from the past

This isn’t the first time Las Vegas sports and the area’s economy at large have been dramatically affected by an outside event.

The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks resulted in the postponement or cancellation of two local boxing cards and a handful of UNLV sporting events, including a Rebels football game against Colorado State. The 2008 global financial crisis impacted local athletic budgets and the number of discretionary dollars available to fans.

Aguero said the previous economic damage from such crises resulted in the loss of “tens of thousands of employees, millions of dollars in wages and salaries, and billions of dollars in total economic activity.”

“I guess if there’s one lesson to be learned is that the Las Vegas economy is remarkably resilient in its ability to kind of bounce back from challenges,” Aguero said. “During Sept. 11, people were concerned that no one was going to get in a plane again. Obviously, during the great recession, Las Vegas was ground zero for a foreclosure crisis that had gripped the entire nation. And yet Las Vegas came back stronger every single time.”

That doesn’t mean, Aguero said, the short-term damage won’t be significant. This crisis is deeper than the prior two, as devastating as those were at the time.

How the financial losses impact the local sports scene can take on any number of forms.

Fans won’t have as much spending power, which could result in lower demand for Golden Knights and Raiders tickets, which could force those teams to cut ticket prices to make them more affordable. It also could result in empty seats.

Fewer discretionary dollars likely would affect other teams and events in the city as well.

“Every week that goes by, economically, you’ve got more and more people being laid off and more people being laid off longer,” Christenson said. “None of that bodes well for successful events. … The one thing I think we’ve got going for us is there will be a lot of pent-up demand. As long as the destination can provide a safe experience, I’m pretty confident you’re going to steadily build your event customer.”

Lower ticket prices also could mean teams and those who run events are forced to slash budgets, which could result in layoffs and furloughs. UNLV’s athletic department will receive about $1.5 million less from the state. Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois will have to make up the difference, and she recently launched a fundraising campaign to do just that.

That need to raise funds is even more urgent after the Mountain West postponed the football season until possibly the spring, drying up for now one of UNLV’s two primary revenue sources. The Rebels’ other prime revenue generator, men’s basketball, could face a truncated schedule or, in the worst case, a cancellation of its season.

The Raiders had hoped to make this a sparkling debut season at Allegiant Stadium, playing in front of 65,000 fans each NFL home Sunday. Now they are scheduled to compete in an empty stadium and, according to Forbes, will suffer a ticket value loss of $571 million, the highest in the NFL.

Aguero said roughly half of those fans would be those visiting Las Vegas specifically to watch an NFL game in that stadium, which would have produced about $620 million in economic impact. Plus, about 6,000 workers would have had jobs tied to the stadium.

Then there are businesses around the stadium that won’t have the foot traffic otherwise expected.

“While I’m absolutely concerned about the impact inside the four walls of the venues that we have and during game day, I think the economic implications extend far beyond that,” Aguero said.

The same can be said of other local venues, most notably T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights are completing their season in a bubble setting in Edmonton, Alberta. When T-Mobile will again serve as one of the NHL’s most electric settings is anyone’s guess.

After a record-breaking season, the Aviators are not playing at all this year after minor-league baseball operations were shut down. The Aviators rely on revenue produced at Las Vegas Ballpark. They don’t have a lucrative TV contract to help sustain the organization like those for the Raiders and Golden Knights.

Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Aces and rest of the WNBA are playing their entire season at a central location in Bradenton, Florida.

Some events were played

Some events were completed just before the COVID-19 shutdown, such as NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 at LVMS. Also, the Mountain West men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at the Thomas & Mack Center, the West Coast Conference’s men’s and women’s tournaments at Orleans Arena and the Pac-12 women’s tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center played to their conclusions.

The WCC, in 2009, became the first conference to play its postseason tournament in Las Vegas that didn’t have a team affiliated with the city.

As for next year’s tournament, WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said “especially with the tournament in March, time is our ally there. I think there’s optimism about still being able to host it. Whether it looks the same as in normal years, we don’t know yet.”

The Western Athletic Conference wasn’t nearly as fortunate as the WCC, its men’s and women’s tournaments ended prematurely. That cost the WAC about $250,000 in revenue between unused tickets and unfilled sponsorships.

Though the Pac-12 canceled its men’s tournament after a day, the conference didn’t take a financial hit because insurance covered the loss. That conference was scheduled to play its football championship Allegiant Stadium this season in the first of a two-year contract, but the deal was delayed by a year.

Both conferences plan to return their events to Las Vegas in 2021 if health conditions permit.

Other events canceled included the NFL draft, NBA Summer League, Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon and equestrian World Cup Finals.

The next batch of NFL stars will hear their names called in the 2020 NFL Draft outside of Caesa ...
The next batch of NFL stars will hear their names called in the 2020 NFL Draft outside of Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. (NFL)

Venues throughout the valley are facing revenue losses that were unanticipated when the year began, including at South Point Arena, even though most of its events aren’t ticketed. Revenue there is driven by fans and competitors staying in its hotel.

“It’s safe to say that we’re well over seven figures lost,” South Point Arena general manager Steve Stallworth said.

The financial losses weren’t limited to the event sites.

According to Las Vegas Events, in 2019, the NBA Summer League resulted in an economic impact of $72.6 million for the area and the marathon $110 million. The equestrian finals in 2015 resulted in $24.6 million in economic impact — the last year it was in Las Vegas. The economic impact of the NFL draft last year in Nashville, Tennessee, was $224 million, and the expectation was for an even higher number in Las Vegas.

“What we worry about is keeping the fan support,” said Warren LeGarie, co-founder and executive director of the NBA Summer League. “Like anything else, if you don’t have something, they find interest in other hobbies. We hope the fans, if we’re able to do something in the future, are still going to be there for us.”

Waiting to see

In addition to the Raiders’ season and the NASCAR fall race, some events are still scheduled — for now. That includes the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin, a PGA Tour event that will be played Oct. 8-11 in front of no fans, and a second PGA Tour event was added a week later to replace a canceled tournament in South Korea.

Less certain are the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack, two notable college basketball events at T-Mobile and the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile. The NFR, which according to Las Vegas Events last year created an estimated economic impact of $175.8 million, could keep its Dec. 3-12 schedule in Las Vegas before limited or no fans or search for a city elsewhere for this year’s event.

Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. ...
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Bowl’s immediate future also is less certain after the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences announced they were postponing their seasons. The bowl was scheduled to pit teams from the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference this year. Bowl executive director John Saccenti said game officials will “evaluate the next steps.”

Venue managers throughout the valley take part in a conference call every two weeks to discuss the state of affairs and the efforts being made to move forward.

“It’s honestly one of the most depressing calls I’m on all week,” Stallworth said.

Depressing calls for depressing times in which everyone is searching for answers.

“When this first started, I was kind of looking at a month, six weeks ahead,” Christenson said. “I think about a month into it, it got whittled down to where I’m thinking about a week at a time.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
Covering The Cage Videos
Robert Whittaker reveals his "secret game plan" for Darren Till - VIDEO
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker talks about making a comeback at UFC on ESPN 14, reflects on spending time with his family during quarantine and reveals his "secret game plan" for Darren Till. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deveison Figueiredo claims UFC flyweight crown - Video
Deiveson Figueiredo technically submitted Joseph Benavidez to claim the vacant UFC flyweight championship. Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap some of the top highlights from the UFC's second fight card in Abu Dhabi. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joseph Benavidez on what it'd mean to him to finally earn a UFC title - VIDEO
UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez will get his fourth shot at earning the flyweight title when he faces Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC on ESPN 14. Benavidez also explains why he doesn't like Figueiredo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kattar defeats Ige in UFC Fight Island main event - VIDEO
Heidi Fang and Adam Hill discuss how Calvin Kattar established himself as a top contender in the UFC's featherweight division with a convincing unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in the main event of UFC on ESPN 13 in Abu Dhabi. Tim Elliott discusses the importance of his win over Ryan Benoit in the co-main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 251 Recap Video: Usman, Volkanovski, Yan take home title belts
In the UFC's first event on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan took home wins and captured titles in the top-billed fights at UFC 251. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masvidal says his concerns with pay were resolved ahead of UFC 251 title fight - VIDEO
Just weeks ago, Jorge Masvidal had expressed concerns that he wasn't being paid accordingly by the UFC. Prior to his UFC 251 welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman, Masvidal says the promotion has resolved the problems. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holloway says he wants to "etch his name in the history books" at UFC 251 - VIDEO
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway spoke to the media about competing at UFC 251, which takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 11, his battles with depression and more. He will rematch Alexander Volkanovski for the division title in the co-main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike Perry says his girlfriend did "great work" as his lone cornerperson at UFC on ESPN 12 - Video
UFC welterweight Mike Perry explains what went into his decision to have his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez corner him for his fight against Mickey Gall and why that worked for him at UFC on ESPN 12. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What's Next for Dustin Poirier, Mike Perry Praises his Girlfriend's Corner Work at UFC on ESPN 12
Dustin Poirier defeated Dan Hooker in an instant classic at UFC on ESPN 12 and Mike Perry, with his lone cornerperson being his girlfriend, defeated Mickey Gall. Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap the action from the UFC Apex. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 12 staredowns
All fighters competing at the UFC on ESPN 12 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 27, squared off against each other following the weigh-ins on Friday. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker will serve as the main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-in results - VIDEO
All 20 fighters competing at UFC on ESPN 12 made weight at the UFC Apex on Friday, June 26. The event, which takes place on Saturday, features a lightweight main event between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Mike Perry on why his girlfriend is his only cornerperson - VIDEO
Ahead of his fight against Mickey Gall at the UFC Apex on June 27 in Las Vegas, UFC welterweight Mike Perry speaks about who will be his only cornerperson – his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Blaydes decisions Volkov, Emmett takes on Fight of the Night at UFC on ESPN 11
Curtis Blaydes says he's fine playing the heel role after putting on a performance that left fans and UFC president Dana White unsatisfied, and Josh Emmett, though he took Fight of the Night for his performance over Shane Burgos, says he wasn't happy with his fight. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap the event in this post-fight recap.
UFC couple Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington take home wins, create Pride fight kit - Video
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, a couple competing in the UFC women's divisions, both took home wins at UFC on ESPN 11, which was also the first time they competed on the same fight card. Torres defeated Brianna Van Buren on the preliminary card and Pennington defeated Marion Reneau on the main card. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White on what could happen with the UFC if another coronavirus shutdown happens, Nunes' possible retirement
UFC president Dana White says he's preparing as though another shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic may occur soon. If that should occur, he says he hopes the Nevada Athletic Commission will see that the organization has proven that they can still put on safe events in the UFC Apex facility. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Curits Blaydes talks about the heavyweight title picture ahead of fight against Alexander Volkov - VIDEO
UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes will face Alexander Volkov on June 20 at UFC on ESPN 11 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the fight, Blaydes spoke about the heavyweight title picture, his status as a contender in the division and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Calvillo, Vettori take home emotional wins - VIDEO
UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo got emotional in her post-fight victory press conference and discussed her short training period with a new fight camp and about competing in a new weight class. Middleweight Marvin Vettori talked about rebooking of his fight when his opponent failed to make weight. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White would rather keep events at UFC Apex than have half the audience - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White spoke about the promotion's next set of events in Abu Dhabi, the procedures the company is taking to put on the fight cards safely during the coronavirus pandemic, what the promotion has told other leagues trying to relaunch and where else they may hold events in the coming months. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White on Fight Island, Fighters Missing Weight
UFC president Dana White met with reporters ahead of UFC on ESPN 10 at the UFC Apex and discuseed some of the bouts set for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10 staredowns - VIDEO
Fighters involved in the 10 bouts slated for UFC on ESPN 10 on July 13 in Las Vegas squared off on Friday after weigh-ins at the UFC Apex. Flyweight Jessica Eye, who missed weight by a quarter-pound, will face Cynthia Calvillo in the main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Three Fighters Miss Weight, One Bout Canceled - Video
On Friday during the official weigh-ins, three fighters missed weight, including Jessica Eye who is expected to fight Cynthia Calvillo in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10 on June 13 at the UFC Apex. In addition, Zarrukh Adashev and Karl Roberson, who's competing in the co-main event, missed weight. A bout between Jordan Griffin and Darrick Minner was scratched from the event when Minner announced on social media that he would not be able to cut enough weight to compete.
Jessica Eye's excited to headline UFC on ESPN 10 - VIDEO
After fighting professionally for ten years, Jessica Eye talks about how excited she is to headline the UFC on ESPN 10 fight card against Cynthia Calvillo on June 13 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor announcing his retirement - VIDEO
Just after the conclusion of UFC 250, former two-division champion Conor McGregor announced his retirement on Twitter. UFC president Dana White reacted to the news during a press conference at the UFC Apex. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nunes makes history at UFC 250, Conor McGregor retires -VIDEO
Amanda Nunes became the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend both titles in two different divisions, but Conor McGregor attempted to steal her thunder on social media when he announced his retirement following UFC 250. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Caceres says he needs to be a voice and leader after UFC win - VIDEO
UFC featherweight Alex Caceres took a unanimous decision win over Chase Hooper at UFC 250 and spoke about the example he wants to set for others and his community amid protests for Black Lives Matter taking place all over the world. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 250: Weigh-in Results - Video
All fighters competing at UFC 250 on June 6 at the UFC Apex made weight for the event on Friday. In the main event, Amanda Nunes will put her featherweight belt on the line against Felicia Spencer. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former UFC champ looks to reestablish himself in the bantamweight division - VIDEO
As former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt prepares to face Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 on June 6, he reflects on his past few years of competition and what he's done to improve his fight skills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gilbert Burns Dominates Tyron Woodley in UFC's Return to Las Vegas - VIDEO
Gilbert Burns established himself as a top contender in the welterweight division after dominating Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9 in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang and Adam Hill discuss his performance as well as Mackenzie Dern's win over Hannah Cifers. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Videos
Raiders acquire Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan in trade - VIDEO
McMillan, a run-stuffing linebacker who has 177 tackles over 28 career starts over his first three NFL seasons, is a former second-round pick in 2017 out of Ohio State. He missed his rookie season with a knee injury but has been a productive player in the two seasons since.
Concession stands inside Allegiant Stadium
Before Friday's Raiders practice the Vegas Nation crew got to take a look at the concession options inside the Allegiant Stadium concourse.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.17 | Watch Out for the Raiders
This week's guest is Raider Nation personality J. T. the Brick. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers, sports reporter Le'Andre Fox, and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Vinny Bonsignore. As training camp continues and we are less than three weeks from the showdown in Carolina and the Raiders prove to be deep with offensive weapons and a linebacking crew that has become a spotlight of their defense.
Raiders' DE Arden Key says he's all in on coach Rod Marinelli - VIDEO
Raiders defensive end Arden Key spoke on how new defensive end coach Rod Marinelli pushes his players to perform at their best and on how he's improved his game since last year. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Update: Who Returned to Practice
Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Adam Hill discuss who returned to Raiders practice and who was missing. We also hear from Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones and his thoughts on his rookie teammates.
Zay Jones says there's a "strong core of guys" to lead Raiders to a winning season - Video
Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones told media on Wednesday that the team camaraderie, strong core of team players and extra work the offense put in during the offseason will translate to wins in 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Update: Mayock says he's been "pleased" with Derek Carr - VIDEO
Vegas Nation's Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon update on the latest Raiders news from their training camp in Henderson and hear from general manager Mike Mayock who gives his impressions of Derek Carr during the offseason. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders GM Mike Mayock says practices continue to get more competitive - Video
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock says he is impressed with how competitive the team's practices continue to be as the players try to earn their spot on the roster.
Raiders opt for walk-through at Monday's training camp - Video
Vegas Nation's Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap Monday's training camp from Raiders headquarters, update on tight end Foster Moreau's recovery from injury and discuss what fullback Alec Ingold had to say about his 2019 season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders FB Alec Ingold grades his rookie year - Video
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold says he gives his rookie year a B-letter grade.
Raiders TE Foster Moreau feels great after knee surgery - Video
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau says he feels great and is ready to go after undergoing knee surgery early this year.
No practice for the Raiders as NFL deal with positive COVID-19 tests - VIDEO
The Raiders canceled their workout Sunday amid reports that a testing partner of the NFL had reported several false positive COVID-19 tests a day earlier.
Vegas Nation: Reporting from Inside Allegiant Stadium - Video
The Vegas Nation crew was allowed inside Allegiant Stadium on Friday for the first time since the stadium's completion.
Raiders on Friday's practice at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders center Rodney Hudson and running back Jalen Richard spoke about Friday's practice at the awe inspiring Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium
The Raiders took the field at Allegiant Stadium Friday for a scrimmage at their new home.
Raiders react to Allegiant Stadium
Raiders players took to social media to give their reactions to seeing the inside of Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
Takeaways Podcast with Raiders tight end Darren Waller - Video
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang was joined by Raiders' tight end Darren Waller on the latest episode of the Takeaways podcast. Waller talked about the Raiders talent on offense, what he looks forward to accomplishing in 2020, what hitting the three-year sobriety mark meant to him, how he hopes to inspire others. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Live inside Allegiant Stadium from the press box
Cassie Soto and Adam Hill give fans a look inside Allegiant Stadium.
Vegas Nation: Inside Allegiant Stadium
The Vegas Nation crew provide a look of the inside of Allegiant Stadium from the field and the press box before the Raiders scrimmage Friday.
Raiders Training Camp Recap: DT Maliek Collins on new role - Video
Vegas Nation's Adam Hill and Vinny Bonsignore discuss how the Raiders defense looks fresh and different, while defensive tackle Maliek Collins says he is ready to take on a leadership role.
Raiders season ticket holders start receiving commemorative box - Video
Las Vegas Raiders season ticket holders began receiving their tickets for the 2020 season, packaged in a specialized box.
Paul Guenther looks forward to Arnette and Mullen working in tandem for years to come - Video
Raiders defensive coordinator spoke about the team's young cornerbacks, particularly first-round draft pick Damon Arnette, what strides he's made in training camp and how he's worked out with Trayvon Mullen so far. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.16 | Pads Are On
This week's guest is former Raiders offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers, sports reporter Le'Andre Fox, and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill. Pads are finally on at Raiders practices. The speed can be seen on the field from Vegas's new weapons.
Raiders will play scrimmage game at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The Raiders will play a scrimmage game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday.
Allegiant Stadium dusk drone footage
Drone footage of Allegiant Stadium seen at dusk in Las Vegas.
Allegiant Stadium drone video
Drone footage of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders partner with Modelo beer - Video
Though fans won’t be allowed inside Allegiant Stadium this year, the Las Vegas Raiders are still scoring founding sponsorship deals, this time with Mexican lager Modelo.
Raiders QB Derek Carr helps Marcus Mariota find his way - Video
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he has been more than willing to help newcomer Marcus Mariota get settled in his team's offense.
Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow ready for year two - Video
Last year, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow entered his rookie year of training camp with the lights and camera of Hard Knocks in his face. This year, the coronavirus has turned the world upside down. Renfrow says despite all the bad things going on, he's looking up towards all the positives.
Vegas Nation: Hunter Renfrow on the new WRs and his own improvements
Vegas Nation's Ed Graney and Adam Hill tell us which Raiders stood out on the second day of training camp in pads, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow talks about heading into his second year as a Raider and his thoughts on the new wideouts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker injured at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
A worker at Allegiant Stadium was injured Thursday morning, Aug. 13, in an incident involving a boom lift outside of the $2 billion facility. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders to play without fans at Allegiant Stadium in 2020
The Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas will be played at an empty Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Walk around Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
You can now walk around outside of Allegiant Stadium now that the construction fences have been taken down. (Angus Kelly, Kevin Cannon and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Scott Bair Talks Sports Uncovered on NBC Sports - Video
Vegas Nation Blitz host Cassie Soto interviews Scott Bair about the Sports Uncovered documentary series on NBC sports.
Momofuku veteran chef leaving to cook for Raiders - VIDEO
Chef Michael Rubinstein is leaving the restaurant at The Cosmopolitan after 3½ years to take over as assistant executive chef at the Raiders’ practice facility.
Allegiant Stadium Performs Blackout Test - Video
Allegiant stadium performs a blackout test to ensure the safety of fans when the venue opens.
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats - Video
It was floated that the NFL Players Association was requesting the first eight rows of stadiums — and possibly the entire first deck — be tarped over to protect the players, which might have prompted an immediate vote by owners. After a heated discussion in which Raiders owner Mark Davis forcefully expressed his misgivings, the measure passed 31-1 requiring teams to tarp off the first eight rows but have the ability to sell advertising on them.
2021 Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas
The Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2021 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders get into action at local park - Video
Team members of the Las Vegas Raiders gathered to practice and run a few plays under the Las Vegas sun at a local park.
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
THE LATEST
Read More