Las Vegas sports figures react to George Floyd aftermath
Las Vegas sports figures took to Twitter to give their opinions on the death of George Floyd and the protests that have followed.
Las Vegas athletes have weighed in with their opinions regarding the death of George Floyd and the protests it has sparked.
Here is a sampling:
Raiders
Zay Jones, wide receiver
i hesistated to hug her bc she was wearing a mask from practicing social distancing, but i asked if she wanted a hug and she folded into my arms. she cried while she told me how important it is to spread love. i didn’t get her name but I’m grateful for the encounter.
— zay (@zayjones11) May 30, 2020
Maxx Crosby, defensive end
— MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) May 31, 2020
Damon Arnette, cornerback
ALL protests are very necessary at this point in time…
— Damon Arnette (@damon_arnette) June 1, 2020
Lynn Bowden, running back
— Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) June 2, 2020
UNLV
Marcus Arroyo, football coach
Committed. pic.twitter.com/qaINmE0eJJ
— Coach Arroyo (@coacharroyo) May 31, 2020
Lindy La Rocque, women’s basketball coach
— Lindy La Rocque (@lindylarocque) May 31, 2020
Jonah Antonio, former basketball player
#BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeogeFloyd #JusticeforAhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Ko8Y5EFvft
— Jonah Antonio (@jonah__antonio) June 1, 2020
Johnny Stanton, former football player
Mourn George Floyd. Mourn Ahmad Arbery. Mourn Breonna Taylor. Mourn Tony McDade. The black community will still be targeted after this. This isn’t going to go away after the protests die down. If you don’t see this as a race issue yet, then you’re part of the problem.
— Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) May 30, 2020
Aces
A’ja Wilson, forward
— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 2, 2020
Other locals
Tyrell Crosby, Detroit Lions
Someone I consider to be like a second dad to me is a federal cop, I have plenty of friends I respect who are cops, and ive met plenty of officers I have a tremendous amount of praise for. Yet, the few times I’ve been pulled over in my life, I still am afraid
— Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) May 29, 2020
Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins forward
— Jason Zucker (@Jason_Zucker16) June 2, 2020