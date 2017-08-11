Las Vegas’ USL club narrows team name search to six

Las Vegas’ United Soccer League expansion franchise narrowed its team name search to six Friday.

Founder and President of Las Vegas Soccer LLC. Brett Lashbrook makes his presentation during a meeting of the Las Vegas City Council Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Rendering showing Cashman Field being used as a soccer stadium for a USL team. (Kirvin Doak)

City of Las Vegas Director of Economic and Urban Development Bill Arent, left, and Las Vegas Soccer LLC founder and president Brett Lashbrook make a presentation during a meeting of the Las Vegas City Council Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Rendering showing Cashman Field being used as a soccer stadium for a USL team. (Kirvin Doak)

Las Vegas’ United Soccer League expansion franchise narrowed its team name search to six Friday.

Soccer fans can vote among Viva Vegas, Las Vegas Silver, Las Vegas FC, Las Vegas Lights, Las Vegas Action and Club Vegas.

Brett Lashbrook, the owner of the minor league club, unveiled the list at the Zappos Corporate office.

“It’s important to let the fans speak,” Lashbrook said. “This is the team for the fans. We want the fans to have their fingerprints on this.”

Fans can vote vote for their favorite team name on VegasProSoccer.com. The winning name will be announced this month.

Lashbrook requested to have his team open the 2018 season against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field.

“Done,” USL president Jake Edwards said.

Lashbrook was approved by the Las Vegas City Council last month to allow his soccer squad to play home matches at Cashman Field.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.