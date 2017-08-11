Las Vegas’ USL club narrows team name search to six

Las Vegas’ United Soccer League expansion franchise narrowed its team name search to six Friday.
Soccer fans can vote among Viva Vegas, Las Vegas Silver, Las Vegas FC, Las Vegas Lights, Las Vegas Action and Club Vegas.
Brett Lashbrook, the owner of the minor league club, unveiled the list at the Zappos Corporate office.
“It’s important to let the fans speak,” Lashbrook said. “This is the team for the fans. We want the fans to have their fingerprints on this.”
Fans can vote vote for their favorite team name on VegasProSoccer.com. The winning name will be announced this month.
Lashbrook requested to have his team open the 2018 season against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field.
“Done,” USL president Jake Edwards said.
Lashbrook was approved by the Las Vegas City Council last month to allow his soccer squad to play home matches at Cashman Field.
