Lee chooses Brotherly Love over money

Philadelphia fans have another reason to thumb their noses at the Big Apple, thanks to Cliff Lee.

The prized free-agent pitcher shunned more lucrative offers from the New York Yankees and his most recent team, the Texas Rangers, to return to the City of Brotherly Love after being shipped out of town last December in trade to Seattle.

Was it a hunger for Philly cheesesteaks and soft pretzels that prompted Lee’s decision Monday night?

It wasn’t the money, because the American League teams offered longer deals and more money.

One reason, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, is that Lee’s wife, Kristen Lee, was abused by Yankees fans during this year’s playoffs.

The newspaper’s website reported that she endured “cups of beer thrown in her direction, spitting from a balcony above her, and a variety of shouted obscenities during the AL Championship Series, as her husband’s Texas Rangers defeated the Bronx Bombers to head to the World Series.”

Whatever factored into Cliff Lee’s decision, Rangers general manager Jon Daniels was impressed that money wasn’t the main reason for the left-hander to return to Philly.

“Let’s give the guy some credit,” Daniels said. “How many people criticize players for running after the last dollar? Cliff didn’t do that. He made a decision for other reasons, and I have to respect that.”

Lee’s selection could lead to an embarrassing spring for reporter Andy Martino of NYDailyNews.com. He wrote last week that “if the Phillies sign Cliff Lee, I’ll cover spring training in a Speedo.”

■ NOT A GAY SETTING — The decision by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, to let Qatar host the 2022 World Cup keeps getting worse.

The little Middle Eastern country was selected over Australia, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

First, temperatures in Qatar can reach 120 degrees in the summer. Second, current laws forbid drinking alcohol in public.

Strike three came Monday when FIFA president Sepp Blatter warned that homosexual fans traveling to the 2022 Cup “should refrain from any sexual activities” in Qatar, where homosexual behavior is illegal. … This is not a joke, this is a matter of life and death.”

Nothing funny here, just another example of why it was a bad decision to allow such a backward country, albeit a wealthy one, host such a prestigious event.

■ NOT SO STERLING — Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has found another way to look like an idiot.

As if the team’s 5-20 record isn’t enough.

His latest transgression, as reported by the Los Angles Times and Yahoo.com: heckling his own players, namely point guard Baron Davis.

Reports say Sterling has directed taunts from his court-side seat to Davis, including, “Why are you in the game?” “Why did you take that shot?” and “You’re out of shape!”

Sterling should look in a mirror and yell: “You’re the worst team owner in America! You sign the wrong players! You’re an idiot!”

COMPILED BY JEFF WOLF

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL