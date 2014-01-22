LEFTOVERS: Attempt to trick police goes to pot

Three Chipola College basketball players faced a difficult decision when they heard the heart-dropping sound of police sirens behind their car as they were driving Thursday night in Jackson County, Fla.

Should they just pull over and hope the officers didn’t smell the marijuana in the car, choosing instead to either let them off with a simple traffic ticket for speeding, or even better, a warning?

Maybe just toss the weed out the window and hope the cover of darkness would keep them from getting into trouble?

The only really good answer is probably just to not have the drugs in the car at all, but it was too late for that.

So Cinmeon Bowers, Torian Graham and Jamaar McKay-Taylor opted for a whole different tack.

According to the arrest report obtained by ESPN.com, the three junior college players ate the weed in an effort to hide it from police.

Not exactly the most brilliant plan.

As you may have guessed, the scheme didn’t work, and all three players were arrested for tampering with evidence. They have been suspended by Chipola until the legal process plays out.

Bowers committed to Florida State in September. Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton told ESPN he will wait until the legal proceedings have run their course to comment.

Graham is also a highly sought-after recruit, having made visits to Missouri and UNLV. There also has been interest from Kentucky, Cincinnati and Alabama.

All of a sudden, however, all three players have added several schools in Colorado and Washington as potential destinations.

■ THANKS, CHRIS — Ever since it came out that Chris Christie, the New Jersey governor and potential Republican presidential candidate, appears to have exacted retribution against political adversaries in a variety of ways, new allegations seem to be surfacing just about every day.

Of course, the most discussed of the charges is that his staff shut down a bridge and created traffic jams that inconvenienced and endangered citizens of the state.

It now also appears there may have been games played with Superstorm Sandy relief money in exchange for political endorsements and support of private developments.

All of these are charges that will be investigated and played out over the next several months and years in legislative chambers and court rooms.

If proven true, it’s a devastating blow to a promising political future. Purposely endangering citizens is indefensible, and action against Christie would be warranted.

But if the latest story to come out about his political bullying is true, maybe we all owe Big Chris a debt of gratitude.

Former track star Carl Lewis claims that Christie bullied him out of running for a state Senate seat in 2011.

“Lewis said the fitness program (he’d been developing with Christie) wouldn’t materialize if he ran,” the New York Post reported. “Lewis says the governor felt the post ‘was a carrot he could pull away.’ ”

“The governor put his people together to get me out of the race,” Lewis told the paper.

While “Bridgegate” is a real thing and a real problem, this is just everyday politics. Nothing to see here, folks.

However, if Christie stopped the political career of Lewis before it started, it’s probably a good enough deed to society to forgive him of all the real sins.

COMPILED BY ADAM HILL LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL