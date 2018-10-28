Leicester City club owner feared dead in helicopter crash

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Thai owner of English Premier League club Leicester was on a helicopter that crashed and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the soccer field at the team’s King Power stadium in central England.

LEICESTER, England — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Thai owner of English Premier League club Leicester was on a helicopter that crashed and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the soccer field at the team’s King Power stadium in central England.

The person says Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the team’s owner of eight years, was on board with four others, none of whom were his family members.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because they were not authorized to release details of the passengers.

There was no official word on casualties from Saturday’s crash as investigators examined the wreckage, and hundreds of fans brought tributes to the stadium.

The 60-year-old Vichai, who owns Thai duty-free retail giant King Power, is known for arriving and leaving the stadium in his helicopter.

Police say the air accident watchdog has launched an investigation into why the aircraft fell to the ground in a parking lot near King Power stadium.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch has been deployed to the site and is looking into the circumstances of the crash.

Flowers and wreaths have been laid outside Leicester’s City’s stadium, the morning after a helicopter belonging to the English club’s Thai owner crashed in flames next to the ground.

Small bouquets were left by members of the public alongside a large image of the Hindu god Ganesh, which was also propped up among the flowers. A small candle was placed in front of the flowers as people gathered at the stadium.