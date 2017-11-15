Liberty’s Kennedy Oblad nearing commitment as he concludes high school career

Liberty senior quarterback Kenyon Oblad will decide between either Western Kentucky or UNLV, and is hoping to know in December.

Liberty senior quarterback Kenyon Oblad initially didn’t believe his four-year high-school career would conclude in a hurry.

He does now.

Oblad is set to make his final start at Liberty High School on Friday against Green Valley in the Class 4A Sunrise Region Championship game, putting finishing touches of sorts on a storied career that started when he was 14.

Sure, the Patriots could have two additional games, depending on the outcome of their game against the Gators. But the finality is starting to set in for Oblad, who earned the starting quarterback job as a freshman and broke Nevada’s state record for career passing yards earlier this season.

“This is my last game at Liberty,” he said. “It’s gone by really fast but I’ve enjoyed my team here and it’s been great memories that I made.”

Liberty coach Rich Muraco remembered when Oblad was a “skinny, scared little 14-year old with big, bright eyes” without a varsity completion to his name.

He passed for 2,240 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman. He earned the attention of NCAA Division I programs after a sophomore season in which he passed for 3,106 yards and 34 TDs.

The numbers piled up, and so did the scholarship offers, but Oblad, who hasn’t announced a commitment, didn’t procure the offers from the Power Five programs he’d hoped for despite unprecedented success.

“That’s why he didn’t commit to some of the offers he had early,” Muraco said. “As that realization has kind of come that he’s not going to get those offers, he’s kind of focused in on what’s going to be best for him.”

Which is either Western Kentucky or UNLV.

Oblad visited the Hilltoppers in October and has an official visit with the Rebels scheduled in December after the end of the football season. He’s eligible to graduate early, and could enroll in January if he chooses UNLV.

He’d most likely have to wait until the spring for Western Kentucky.

Oblad said he wants to decide “pretty quickly” and said the school he chooses will get someone “who can sit back in the pocket and deliver balls.

“I feel like I have as good an arm as anybody in the country,” he said. “I can go in there as a young kid and play against older kids. I can go in there and be a great leader.”

Muraco is hoping Oblad picks UNLV so he can watch him play at the new $1.9 billion stadium — for which ground was broken Monday — that will house both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Rebels.

But in any event, he’s going to enjoy coaching Oblad for what’s left of his high school football career.

“It’s something as a head coach, you don’t know if you’ll have the opportunity to have a kid be a four-year starter for you,” Muraco said. “Who knows if I’ll ever have another kid like Kenyon.”

Findlay Prep lands Bol Bol

Senior center and five-star recruit Bol Bol is enrolled at Findlay Prep, coach Paul Washington confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday. Bol, the son of former NBA center Manute Bol, previously attended California powerhouse Mater Dei.

A 7-foot-3 inch rim protector with 3-point touch, Bol is the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2018, per ESPN, and is reportedly considering Kentucky and Oregon.

The Pilots are the No. 1 team in the country in USA Today’s Super 25 Preseason boys basketball rankings.

Clark, Gorman ranked nationally

Clark and Bishop Gorman didn’t crack the USA Today Super boys basketball 25 preseason rankings, but they’re among the top 50 teams in the country, according to Ball Is Life.

The hoops website unveiled its top 50 teams last week, and the Chargers checked in at No. 35 while the Gaels are No. 48.

Basketball practice started last weekend in Southern Nevada.

