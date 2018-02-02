Lights FC announce partnership with Lyft

The United Soccer League club will have a designated pickup and drop-off zone for users of the ride-booking app at all home games.

Las Vegas Lights FC players from left, Julian Portugal, Adolfo Guzman, Matt Thomas, Marco Cesar Jaime, and Sebastian Hernandez, during an event to lay the first pieces of turf at Cashman Field to help transition the stadium from a baseball to a soccer venue, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Lights FC are trying to make it easier for fans to get to and from their downtown home games.

The United Soccer League club announced a partnership with the ride-booking application Lyft on Thursday, which will entail Cashman Field having designated pickup and drop-off zones at all Lights home matches. The team has 20 home games scheduled between the preseason and regular season, with the first one Feb. 10 against Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact.

Lyft is offering up to $20 in free ride credits to users as part of the agreement at lyft.com/invite/LVLFCWEB.

“Lyft is the perfect partner for a fun Saturday night out in Downtown Las Vegas and with Lights FC,” Lights Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships Steve Pastorino said in a statement. “The pickup and drop-off areas at Cashman Field will be incredibly convenient, making the commute to and from home — or to your favorite pre and postgame spots on Fremont Street — as easy as you can imagine.”

